Secouristes déployés après une avalanche près de Vancouver

In 1970, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Chimbote, Peru set off the deadliest avalanche in recorded history. A mass of glacial ice and rock cascaded down into the towns of Yungay and Ranrahirca, killing more than 20,000. Only 92 people survived. (Photo: Yungay Viejo (2500 m) as seen from the cemetery hill. The light shaded area shows the location of the landslide [ice, mud, debris avalanche.])

In the winter of 1950-1951, 649 avalanches were recorded in the Swiss and Austrian Alps, killing more than 265 people.

During World War I in 1916, more than 10,000 Italian and Austrian soldiers perished in avalanches over a period of several days. Though there is little evidence that this was the case with these avalanches, it is possible that avalanches were used as weapons at other times during the war.

On September 4, 1618, in Switzerland, 2,500 people were buried alive in the town of Plurs. The avalanche, dubbed 'Rodi,' was said to be caused by archaic and irresponsible mining practices in a mine at the base of the mountain.

More than 200 people died in Blons, Austria in 1954, when back-to-back avalanches hit the tiny town. It was the worst avalanche event in Austria's history.

In 1979, a series of snowstorms set the stage on the peaks of the world's tallest mountain range for one of the most deadly disasters in India's history. A chain reaction of avalanches killed more than 200 people.

In 2002, a massive chuck of glacial ice broke free if the mountainside above North Ossetia, turning the town into a disaster zone. More than 100 died.

In 2012, soldiers were killed in the war-torn region of the Sianchen Glacier in the Himalayas, after an avalanche fell down on a group of Pakistani military, burying more than 100 soldiers.

In 1910, a nine-day stretch of blizzards buried Wellington, unloading 11 feet of snow on its worst day. Subsequent rain and thunderstorms set the conditions for an avalanche, which was triggered by lightning. The avalanche buried two trains and killed 96 people.