Gigi Hadid voilée pour le premier Vogue Arabia et ça ne fait pas l'unanimité
Alors qu'elle n'est pas encore dans les kiosques, la nouvelle édition de Vogue fait déjà beaucoup parler d'elle. La mannequin Gigi Hadid a été choisie pour la 21e fois pour faire la Une du magazine. Pourtant, l'événement est bien une première.
Le grand manuel de la mode s'apprête à lancer, dimanche 5 mars, sa 22e édition internationale supervisée par la princesse saoudienne Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz: Vogue Arabia. Si le site est en ligne depuis cinq mois déjà, l'édition papier, quant à elle, va tout juste voir le jour. Le siège a été inauguré à Dubaï et l'équipe de 25 journalistes produira onze numéros par an, dont deux exclusivement en arabe. Ils seront disponibles dans les pays du Golfe, à savoir le Qatar, l'Arabie Saoudite, le Barhein, le Koweit, Oman et les Émirats Arabes Unis.
Pour cette grande occasion, le top d'origine palestinienne pose en hijab devant l'objectif d'Inez & Vinoodh. Pour la Une, elle apparaît avec un voile agrémenté de broderies de perles.
Wow this face!! Proud and excited to be the one to shoot the first cover and inside beauty image of #VogueArabia featuring the ultimate beauty @gigihadid styled by @brandonmaxwell hair by @ward_hair make up by #yadim nails by @ginaviv kisses iv ❤️❤️❤️ thank you @voguearabia @deenathe1st
"Étant à moitié Palestinienne, ça représente beaucoup pour moi d'être sur la toute première couverture du Vogue Arabia et j'espère que ce magazine soulignera la volonté de l'industrie de la mode d'accepter, de célébrer et d'intégrer tous les peuples et toutes les coutumes", explique-t-elle.
Fille du magnat de l'immobilier palestinien Mohamed Hadid et de l'ancien mannequin néerlandais Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid incarne justement cette mixité culturelle. Une fierté revendiquée également par sa mère qui rend hommage sur son compte Instagram à Khair Hadid, son ancienne belle-mère. "J'ai eu la chance qu'elle m'éduque, de manger les plats arabes qu'elle préparait, et de vivre la beauté de ses traditions musulmanes. Je sais qu'elle aurait été si fière de voir sa petite-fille sur la première couverture de Vogue Arabia".
Un enthousiasme non partagé
Dans un entretien accordé à The New York Times, la rédactrice en chef explique avoir voulu aller à l'encontre des préjugés autour du monde arabe, de sa culture et de son mode de vie. Si Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz trouve en Gigi Hadid la figure parfaite pour incarner le premier visage de Vogue Arabia, ce n'est pas le cas de tous. Des critiques se sont élevées sur les réseaux sociaux quant au choix du mannequin.
1 ur not muslim stop using the hijab for "art"
2 stop using the title "half palestinian" for ur benefit when u dont even fight for ur people https://t.co/BKY5RL0RcI
— mahershala's oscar (@yagirlbushra) 1 mars 2017
"Premièrement, tu n'es pas musulmane alors arrête d'utiliser le hijab comme un art. Deuxièmement, arrête d'utiliser le titre 'moitié Palestinienne' lorsque ça t'arrange alors que tu ne te bats même pas pour nous".
so Gigi Hadid remembers her Palestinian roots when vogue Arabia want to feature her but when it comes to political problems she's quiet
— layan (@layansarh) 1 mars 2017
"Donc Gigi Hadid se souvient de ses origines palestiniennes lorsque Vogue Arabia veut la faire poser, mais lorsqu'il s'agit de parler de problèmes politiques, elle se tait".
My girl Gigi can wear the hijab and make it a fashion statement but if I wear it I'm oppressed. Got it. https://t.co/axJPqC9rh6
— Fatmeh Cheaib (@fatmeh32) 1 mars 2017
"Gigi Hadid peut porter le voile et en faire un accessoire de mode, mais si je le porte je suis opprimée. J'ai compris".
