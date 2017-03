The Olympic gold medalist and husband of momager Kris Jenner has had a nose job and a couple facelifts.

The TV producer and former "American Idol" host has had Botox injections and is not shy about admitting they are part of his standard beauty routine.

After years of boxing, Mickey Rourke had several cosmetic procedures to try and rectify the damage being in the ring had on his face - but he says he should've shopped around a bit, saying: “Most of [the surgery] was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together.”

The Kiss frontman has had a facelift, which focused especially on the area around his chin.

Rylan recently unveiled a barnd new set of gnashers and he's already admitted to regularly using Botox despite only being 25. Yikes.

The late King of Pop had two nose jobs and a procedure to add a chin dimple.

The Dead Or Alive singer's addiction to plastic surgery has become notorious over the years and he's been left barely recognisable to how he looked before he first went under the knife.

The singer had two facelifts -- an upper one and a lower one -- which he unsuccessfully tried to keep under wraps before admitting to it.

The actor and director has had work done on his eyes and maintains that the surgery stops there, despite rumors of a facelift.

The Spanish singer had his trademark mole removed in a five-minute procedure.

The radio host and "America's Got Talent" judge has had a nose job and lipo to remove his double chin.