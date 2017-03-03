Elle met des cheveux dans sa soupe et blÃ¢me le restaurant sur TripAdvisor (VIDÃ‰O)
Cette Australienne croyait avoir un bon truc pour ne pas payer sa facture au restaurant. Non seulement a-t-elle mis des cheveux dans sa soupe pour ensuite blÃ¢mer les cuisiniers, mais elle a aussi Ã©crit une critique trÃ¨s nÃ©gative sur le rÃ©seau de voyageurs TripAdvisor. Ã‡a, câ€™est de lâ€™acharnement.
Le problÃ¨me, câ€™est quâ€™elle Ã©tait filmÃ©e et la propriÃ©taire du Casa Nostra Ristorante de Brisbane a tenu Ã rÃ©tablir les faits.
Sur TripAdvisor, la dame racontait avoir partagÃ© un repas avec son mari puis avoir fait la fÃ¢cheuse trouvaille dans son bol et que le personnel a refusÃ© de les laisser partir sans payer. Elle ne recommandait bien sÃ»r lâ€™endroit Â« Ã personne Â».
Pour mettre la femme un peu dans lâ€™embarras et surtout blanchir son restaurant, la propriÃ©taire Sarah Biuso a dÃ©cidÃ© de publier la vidÃ©o sur Instagram prouvant la culpabilitÃ© de la cliente. La honte.
The Customer Is Always Right hey?????? Look what we, and other food business owners have to deal with on a regular basis. We work hard every single day to give our customers an amazing experience in our restaurant and then you find people like this who decide to try and blackmail us for a hair in their meal. As you can see, she put her own hair in the plate, stirred it around and insisted the waiter remove it from her as she was so offended. FYI they tried to pretend it was a man and woman, but it was two women and both wrote a review. We could see 101% it was the customers hair and that is the reason why we did not remove this dish from the bill. Because we did not remove the dish from the bill, they told us explicitly that they would post bad reviews on Trip Advisor, which they did. Trip Advisor has a no blackmail policy for reviews and if you inform them in advance, they say they will not post them. Ummm no, we emailed them on the night this happened saying the customers threatened us with these bad reviews and we gave them easily identifiable information. Yep, you guessed it, the reviews are posted on Trip Advisor for all the world to see. Once again Trip Advisor publishes whatever they want for the world to see with no regards to the blood sweat and tears of business owners and our complete inability to control or withdraw fake and blackmailed reviews from these sites. Trip Advisor have been sued successfully in the past over similar incidents. Any other business owners have similar experiences and have had enough? We are in talks with our lawyer in regards to pursuing a case for defamation. Please share as much as possible to show the world what's going on.
Â« Comme vous pouvez le voir, elle a mis ses propres cheveux dans lâ€™assiette, lâ€™a remuÃ©, et a insistÃ© pour que le serveur retire le plat de sa facture, Ã©crit le restaurant sur Instagram. Puisque nous ne voulions pas enlever le plat de la facture, ils nous ont dit explicitement quâ€™ils publieraient une mauvaise critique sur TripAdvisor. Â» Mme Biuso affirme avoir tentÃ© de contacter TripAdvisor pour les informer quâ€™elle avait la preuve dâ€™avoir Ã©tÃ© victime de chantage et pour leur demander la de supprimer le commentaire nÃ©gatif.
Â« TripAdvisor a une politique contre le chantage dans les commentaires et si vous les informez en avance, ils ne sont pas censÃ©s les publier Â», a-t-elle Ã©galement fait valoir dans la publication.
Selon Mashable, la critique nÃ©gative a depuis Ã©tÃ© effacÃ©e.