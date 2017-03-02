Un crocodile du zoo de Tunis tué à coups de pierres par des visiteurs
Un crocodile du zoo de la capitale tunisienne a été tué à coups de pierres par des visiteurs, a annoncé mercredi la municipalité de Tunis en dénonçant "un comportement sauvage".
"Un groupe de visiteurs du zoo a lancé des pierres sur la tête d'un crocodile, ce qui a provoqué une hémorragie interne ayant causé sa mort", a indiqué la municipalité dans un communiqué sur sa page Facebook.
L'information était accompagnée de photos montrant l'animal ensanglanté.
Le crocodile a été tué mardi "en fin d'après-midi" par deux grosses pierres qui l'ont atteint près d'un oeil, a précisé à l'AFP le Dr Amor Ennaifer, vétérinaire et responsable du zoo du Belvédère.
"C'est terrible. Vous n'imaginez pas ce que les animaux endurent de la part de certains visiteurs", a-t-il poursuivi.
Le comportement de nombreux visiteurs du zoo du Belvédère, situé dans un grand parc éponyme dans le centre de Tunis, est régulièrement dénoncé sur les médias et les réseaux sociaux.
"Des citoyens laissent derrière eux des déchets, des sacs plastique (...). Ils lancent des pierres sur les lions et les hippopotames", a ajouté le Dr Ennaifer.
"Certes, il y a des panneaux et des gardiens mais ce n'est pas suffisant, surtout en cette période de vacances scolaires. Mais il y a plus de 150 espèces dans le zoo, nous n'allons pas mettre un gardien devant chaque cage", a-t-il encore dit.
"Il faut que les gens prennent conscience qu'il faut respecter les animaux", a-t-il souligné.
L'an dernier, des images montrant le zoo jonché de détritus, comme des bouteilles en plastique dans les bassins, avaient fait scandale. La direction avait dit le nettoyer quotidiennement et estimé que les visiteurs étaient responsables de cette "situation catastrophique".
