Cette maman n'a perdu qu'une demi livre mais son corps est entièrement transformé (PHOTOS)
Elle veut montrer que le poids affiché sur la balance ne veut rien dire.
Entre la photo de gauche et celle de droite, la perte de poids semble importante. En fait, elle n'est même pas d'un kilo. À travers ces deux images, cette maman veut montrer qu'il ne sert à rien d'être obsédé par le nombre affiché sur sa balance.
Adrienne Osuna est mère de quatre enfants de 3, 5, 7 et 9 ans. C'est sur son compte Instagram que cette Américaine a décidé de faire passer son message. Ces huit derniers mois, elle s'est appliquée à mettre en perspective deux photos sur lesquelles elle pèse le même poids alors que sa silhouette est complètement différente.
Yes. Really 1 pound... fat vs muscle. GUYS!! I am so excited I should have my PDF/Ebook done next week 😬🙏🏼 I want you guys to have it before the 1st🎉 Here is a little sneak peek inside.... "If I could go back in time and tell myself something (and if I could tell you something)..... it would be to STOP. Stop the dieting/bingeing cycle. Get your booty to the gym and lift some heavy things. The number on the scale doesn't matter, it doesn't make you any more or less beautiful, strong, or successful. A healthy relationship with food and the desire to exercise ingrained in you from you being consistent will far more benefit you than any diet ever will." pic on right is today💕 ❤️ The reason I post these is to show ladies this! I almost cried last week when @momsavinggrace posted her progress pic at the same weight. She said she was about to give up when she saw my pic comparing my body composition and decided to keep going and she's killing it. KEEP GOING GIRLS!!!! ❤️👏🏼💯 . . . #weightlossjourney #momsthatlift #powerlifting #eattoperform #iifym #allthefood #bodybuilding #strongmom #flexibledieting #squats #fitnessjourney #strongwoman #girlswithmuscle #girlswhopowerlift #dietingsucks #fitbit #fitfam #bodypositivity #powerliftingbuiltthisbody #deadlifts #liftheavythings #intuitiveeating #bodybuildinglife #gymislife #progressnotperfection #beforeandafterweightloss #powerlifter #beyondthescale #nsv #heavylifting
"Oui. Une livre (453 grammes)", commente-t-elle dans ce post datant du 13 décembre 2016. "Si je pouvais remonter le temps et me dire quelque chose (et si je pouvais vous dire quelque chose...) ce serait D'ARRÊTER. Arrêtez les régimes yo-yo. Ramenez vos fesses à la salle de sport et soulevez des trucs lourds. Le nombre sur la balance n'a pas d'importance, il ne vous rend pas plus ou moins beau, fort ou brillant. Une relation saine avec la nourriture et le désir de faire du sport enraciné en vous, car vous êtes discipliné sera bien plus bénéfique que n'importe quel régime", écrit-elle.
Contactée par nos confrères du Huffington Post américain, elle explique partager ces photos, car elle veut encourager les femmes à ne pas être obsédées par leur poids.
Après ses différentes grossesses, cette adepte du yoga a tenté différents régimes, mais n'en a jamais été satisfaite. "Se concentrer sur le nombre affiché sur la balance peut être vraiment décourageant", affirme-t-elle. "Après avoir arrêté d'y prêter attention, j'ai décidé que j'allais soulever des poids, peu importe mon poids, et j'ai vu le résultat".
"Je veux que les mamans sachent que, même si elles ont des enfants, leurs corps ne sont pas cassés. Elles peuvent être plus fortes et en meilleure santé qu'avant", ajoute-t-elle.
Avec plus de 41.000 abonnés sur son compte Instagram, il semble que le message soit bien passé.
Body recomp is changing the shape & the muscular structure of your body. 💗 it's a process... the left is not my "before" but a "during" so it's not as dramatic but it was about when I REALLY got into heavy lifting. 10 months between these pics, 10 months of consistency w #heavylifting + eating all the food + #intermittentfasting Same weight of course🙄, but my legs and Glutes are bigger, my hips, waist and stomach a lot smaller, lats, biceps, chest muscles all bigger and stronger. When adding muscle & losing fat the scale may not change much...so take progress pics, eat your protein, trust the process and don't quit. #notdoneyet #keepgoing #transformationtuesday #fitfam #weightlossjourney #liftheavythings #strongmom #strongisthenewskinny #bodybuilding #bodyrecomposition #girlswhopowerlift #girlswhosquat #girlswithmuscle #momsthatlift #thickfit #futurenurse #gymislife #weightlifting #weightlosstransformation #squats #iifym #iifymgirls #intuitiveeating #flexibledieting
*For all the people that don't read the post...YES TWO POUNDS. Body recomposition. Lost fat gained muscle! NEGATIVE COMMENTS ARE DELETED AND BLOCKED*. People have been messaging me telling me they've seen this pic all over 😬like on Facebook pages and groups, twitter, other accounts here ect. I don't mind people sharing it!! But I DID NOT use anyone's products to do this...in fact I didn't even diet to do this 😂 this was all hard work in the gym lifting heavy weights and intermittent fasting. And for anyone just seeing this for the first time YESSS really 2 lbs, the scale doesn't measure fat vs muscle! Keep going girls 🙌🏼💖💜 . . . . . . . . #weightlossjourney #momsthatlift #powerlifting #eattoperform #iifym #allthefood #bodybuilding #strongmom #flexibledieting #squats #fitnessjourney #strongwoman #girlswithmuscle #girlswhopowerlift #dietingsucks #fitbit #fitfam #bodypositivity #powerliftingbuiltthisbody #deadlifts #liftheavythings #intuitiveeating #bodybuildinglife #gymislife #progressnotperfection #beforeandafterweightloss #powerlifter #beyondthescale #nsv #heavylifting
I got a DM this morning from someone telling me they've lost 95 lbs, LIFTING the whole time, and just now the scale is starting to not budge but she's continuing to lose inches! 😍👏🏼 So many people worry about WHEN they should start lifting, like they won't lose weight if they lift.... Don't wait until you get to a certain weight! Start now! If you have a lot of weight to lose you WILL see the scale go down. I had already lost 63 lbs on the left, and have continued to get smaller with out the scale budging AT ALL for a year and a half. DON'T let that tricky little scale detour you from what you know you should be doing, making you question if it's working. IT IS WORKING. Keep going. 🙌🏼👌🏼💃🏼❤️💋🏋🏼 #weeklyremindertothrowawaythescale . . . #fitfam #fitbit #fitmom #heavylifting #powerlifting #girlswhopowerlift #girlswholift #girlswhosquat #deadlift #strongmom #momsthatlift #liftheavythings #workhard #weightlossjourney #fbf #beforeandafterweightloss #intermittentfasting #iifym #flexibledieting #bodybuilding
The comments I get are unreal 😒😠 I never post two of these pics back to back but this one is for all you sweet souls that stuck up for me, left me sweet comments, and sent me messages saying these help you so much. 💞 Here's a REAL side view for you. NO I WASN'T PREGNANT on the left 😂 the right was this morning. No dieting, just heavy lifting, which is anaerobic and uses stored fat for fuel, and intermittent fasting which also taps into stored fat especially from the belly, and hitting protein. I lost fat and gained muscle which made my weight pretty much stay the same but as you can see I've lost a lot of inches and dress sizes. I'll be answering questions I got in my story today 😘😘 Negative comments get deleted and ppl blocked 🙂🙂🙂
