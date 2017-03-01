Yes. Really 1 pound... fat vs muscle. GUYS!! I am so excited I should have my PDF/Ebook done next week 😬🙏🏼 I want you guys to have it before the 1st🎉 Here is a little sneak peek inside.... "If I could go back in time and tell myself something (and if I could tell you something)..... it would be to STOP. Stop the dieting/bingeing cycle. Get your booty to the gym and lift some heavy things. The number on the scale doesn't matter, it doesn't make you any more or less beautiful, strong, or successful. A healthy relationship with food and the desire to exercise ingrained in you from you being consistent will far more benefit you than any diet ever will." pic on right is today💕 ❤️ The reason I post these is to show ladies this! I almost cried last week when @momsavinggrace posted her progress pic at the same weight. She said she was about to give up when she saw my pic comparing my body composition and decided to keep going and she's killing it. KEEP GOING GIRLS!!!! ❤️👏🏼💯 . . . #weightlossjourney #momsthatlift #powerlifting #eattoperform #iifym #allthefood #bodybuilding #strongmom #flexibledieting #squats #fitnessjourney #strongwoman #girlswithmuscle #girlswhopowerlift #dietingsucks #fitbit #fitfam #bodypositivity #powerliftingbuiltthisbody #deadlifts #liftheavythings #intuitiveeating #bodybuildinglife #gymislife #progressnotperfection #beforeandafterweightloss #powerlifter #beyondthescale #nsv #heavylifting

