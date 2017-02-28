Près de 1 M$ amassés pour les victimes de l'attentat de Québec
Un mois après la fusillade à la grande mosquée de Québec, une somme d'environ 857 000 $ a été recueillie jusqu'ici pour venir en aide aux survivants et aux familles éprouvées par la tragédie. Des élèves de l'École d'éducation internationale Notre-Dame-des-Neiges, à Québec, fréquentée par le fils d'un des cinq blessés de l'attentat, ont aussi apporté leur contribution à leur façon.
Un texte de Cathy Senay
Les élèves de la sixième année de l'établissement primaire vont remettre, mardi, un montant d'environ 800 $ au Centre culturel islamique de Québec.
« C'est excellent, ça montre que l'école est ouverte sur les autres. Elle est là pour aider. On entend toujours que l'école a besoin d'aide. Mais là, c'est l'école qui aide la société », souligne fièrement Saïd Akjour, blessé par balle à l'épaule lors de la fusillade du 29 janvier qui a fait 6 morts.
Zaky, le fils de Saïd, est en première année à l'École d'éducation internationale Notre-Dame-des-Neiges. Des élèves de l'établissement vont se déplacer à la mosquée en après-midi pour remettre l'argent amassé.
« Le fait qu'ils vont aller visiter la mosquée, ça va leur donner un aspect vraiment concret de c'est quoi une mosquée. Moi, j'encourage beaucoup ça », dit Saïd Akjour.
L'homme, qui est préposé aux bénéficiaires dans un CHSLD, se trouve actuellement en convalescence chez lui afin de reprendre des forces dans son bras. « Les images de la fusillade sont encore là, elles sont très vivantes », témoigne-t-il.
Des fonds à distribuer
Au cours des dernières semaines, le gouvernement Couillard et l'administration Labeaume ont versé chacun un montant de 50 000 $, un total de 100 000 $ en fonds publics, afin de venir en aide aux familles des victimes de l'attentat.
Des dons privés ont aussi été sollicités. La campagne de financement la plus importante est celle de DawaNet Canada, avec près de 392 000 $ amassés jusqu'ici. L'objectif de l'organisme est d'atteindre une somme de 400 000 $ d'ici la fin de la campagne, le 5 mars. DawaNet Canada souhaite distribuer ces fonds aux familles plus tard en mars.
La campagne de financement d'Islamic Relief Canada a également permis d'amasser 320 000 $. De ce montant, 50 000 $ ont servi à payer les funérailles.
Le responsable et porte-parole Zaid Al-Rawni veut clore la campagne de financement dimanche prochain. Une rencontre est prévue avec les familles au Centre culturel islamique pour la fin mars pour distribuer les fonds.
Cet organisme a demandé l'aide du National Center for Victims of Crime pour diviser l'argent de façon équitable entre les veuves et les personnes blessées.
La campagne de financement d'Alexandre Champagne, le cofondateur du blogue Trois fois par jour, a aussi permis de recueillir à ce jour 45 200 $ en dons qui ont été confiés au Centre culturel islamique. L'argent recueilli pour les victimes s'élève ainsi à plus de 857 000 $.
17 orphelins
Saïd Akjour a reçu pour sa part 8000 $ du Centre culturel islamique. Il croit en l'intégrité et en la transparence de l'organisme, mais aimerait la création d'une « cellule » le temps de répondre aux questions liées aux dons.
« Les 17 orphelins sont ceux qui en auront le plus besoin. Et après, on ira avec le degré de la blessure », mentionne-t-il.
Saïd Akjour souhaiterait que son fils notamment reçoive de l'aide. « Ça prend des gens qui savent comment diviser ça », souligne-t-il.
Voir aussi:
-
Mourners listen to paryers and speeches during the funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. / AFP / POOL / MATHIEU BELANGER (Photo credit should read MATHIEU BELANGER/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) is welcomed by Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume as he arrives to pray at a funeral service for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec,on February 3, 2017. / AFP / ALICE CHICHE (Photo credit should read ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(R) wipes a tear as he stands with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec,on February 3, 2017. / AFP / POOL / MATHIEU BELANGER (Photo credit should read MATHIEU BELANGER/AFP/Getty Images)
-
-
-
-
-
Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Mourners pray during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A young mourner lays her head on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
A young girl places a flag on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Mourners bow their heads during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A young girl holds a flower during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A man mourns during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A man listens to a speech during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
People pray during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Iles Soufiane (R) is comforted by people during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A young mourner is comforted during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A flower is pictured on a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Iles Soufiane (C) looks on during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A man cries as he carries a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Iles Soufiane (R) is comforted by people during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A man is comforted as he cries during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter