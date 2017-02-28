Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Turquie: ouverture du procès de 330 putschistes présumés

Le plus grand procès de suspects soupçonnés d'être impliqués dans le coup d'État avorté du 15 juillet s'est ouvert mardi près d'Ankara, dans une salle d'audience construite spécialement.

Pas moins de 330 accusés, la plupart membres d'une école d'officiers militaires, risquent chacun plusieurs peines de prison à vie pour des liens présumés avec la tentative de putsch menée l'été dernier par une faction dissidente de l'armée et imputée par Ankara au prédicateur islamiste Fethullah Gülen, exilé aux États-Unis.

Ils sont poursuivis notamment pour assassinat, «tentative de renversement de l'ordre constitutionnel» et «appartenance à une organisation terroriste».

Selon l'agence progouvernementale Anadolu, 243 des accusés sont actuellement en détention provisoire.

Le chef d'état-major, Hulusi Akar, fait partie des plaignants, précise Anadolu.

Le procès s'est ouvert sous haute sécurité dans la prison de Sincan près d'Ankara. Un véhicule équipé d'un canon à eau se tenait prêt à intervenir alors qu'un drone survolait les proches des accusés, a constaté une journaliste de l'AFP.

«Nos enfants n'ont pas ouvert le feu, ils ont été frappés par le peuple, mais cela fait huit mois qu'ils sont derrière les barreaux», a déclaré à l'AFP Sündüz Baykara, venue soutenir un proche.

«Je m'adresse à notre président Recep Tayyip Erdogan», a dit Samet Oral, dont un membre de la famille est sur le banc des accusés. «Qu'il voie notre situation, l'état dans lequel nous sommes... Nous voulons seulement la justice.»

«Se tenir prêts»

La salle d'audience, construite pour accueillir jusqu'à 1558 personnes, était remplie d'agents des forces de l'ordre entourant les accusés.

Le premier interrogé, le cadet Abdülkadir Kahraman, a affirmé que la nuit du putsch manqué, les troupes avaient été approvisionnées en munitions après avoir été informées par leur supérieur qu'il y avait eu une attaque terroriste.

D'autres accusés ont tenu des propos similaires, notamment Arif Ozan Demir qui a déclaré que son commandant avait demandé aux soldats de «se tenir prêts» en invoquant une attaque.

Ahmet Tamur, un autre cadet, cité par Anadolu, a expliqué qu'un lieutenant-colonel leur avait déclaré: «Il y a des attaques dehors, vous devez assurer la sécurité du peuple. Nous vous avons entraînés pour ce jour, s'il le faut utilisez vos armes.»

«Dans la population, il y a des gens qui nous ont attaqués, et d'autres qui nous ont protégés», a ajouté M. Tamur.

Ce procès est le dernier en date à s'ouvrir en Turquie pour des putschistes présumés, dont des milliers sont jugés, ou en passe de l'être, à travers le pays.

Avant Sincan, le plus grand procès était celui qui s'était ouvert le mois dernier à Erzurum dans le nord-est de la Turquie. Il concerne 270 putschistes présumés.

La semaine dernière, le procès très médiatisé de 47 personnes accusées d'avoir voulu enlever ou tuer le président Erdogan la nuit de la tentative de coup d'État s'est ouvert à Mugla (ouest).

Pour l'instant, une seule condamnation a été prononcée, à l'encontre de deux soldats d'Erzurum qui ont écopé de la prison à vie.

Ankara accuse Fethullah Gülen, installé en Pennsylvanie, d'être l'instigateur du putsch, ce que M. Gülen nie fermement. La Turquie demande régulièrement aux États-Unis son extradition.

Les procédures judiciaires lancées après le putsch avorté sont d'une ampleur sans précédent en Turquie, où plus de 43 000 personnes ont été arrêtées dans des purges engagées après le 15 juillet et l'instauration de l'état d'urgence.

Au-delà des putschistes présumés, les purges engagées après le 15 juillet visent les milieux prokurdes et les médias, ce qui a conduit des ONG à accuser le pouvoir de profiter de l'état d'urgence pour étouffer toute voix critique.

L'ampleur de ces mesures suscite aussi l'inquiétude de l'Occident, notamment de l'Union européenne, dont les relations avec la Turquie se sont sensiblement dégradées ces derniers mois.

