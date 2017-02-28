Turquie: ouverture du procès de 330 putschistes présumés

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military stand guard in the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military stand guard in the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military stand guard in the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish military stands guard in the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish police officers stand by a car near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police officers stand guard near the Turkish military headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military stand guard near the the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military stand guard near the the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military stand guard near the the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military stand guard near the the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military stand guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkish military stand guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military stand guard near the the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military stand guard near the the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish military block access to the Bosphorus bridge, which links the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man reacts as Turkish soldiers surrender to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers surrender to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers surrender their weapons to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkish soldiers surrender their weapons to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers surrender their weapons to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkish soldiers surrender their weapons to policemen during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People demonstrate outside Ataturk international airport during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

People take cover near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

People demonstrate outside Ataturk international airport during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People take cover near policemen as gunfire are heard during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An injured man is carried near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

People take cover near policemen as gunfire are heard during an attempted coup in Istanbul's Taksim Square, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People take cover near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

An injured man is cared for near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

An injured man is cared for near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People take cover near a bridge during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

People wave flags as they demonstrate in the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Two Turkish soldiers walk with a civilian on a street in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Turkish military discuss with people at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A policeman aims his weapon in Istanbul, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

People wave Turkish flags in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

People march with Turkish flags in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

A crowd carries a Turkish flag in the resort town of Marmaris, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

People with Turkish flags stand in front of the Turkish embassy in Berlin, Germany, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

People surround a Turkish army tank in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

People stand on a Turkish army tank in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Turkish soldiers at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People demonstrate at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People surround a Turkish army tank in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

People demonstrate at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer