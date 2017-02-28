Non, les fantômes n'existent pas
Le physicien britannique Brian Cox affirme que si les fantômes existaient, le grand collisionneur de hadrons (LHC) du Centre européen de recherche nucléaire (CERN) les aurait observés, puisque cet instrument détecte toutes les différentes signatures énergétiques.
Un texte d'Alain Labelle
Les sondages montrent qu’un fort pourcentage de la population (environ 40 % ) croit en l’existence des fantômes, qui auraient même été aperçus aux châteaux Frontenac et Laurier, aux chutes Montmorency et même à la citadelle d’Halifax.
Or, les entités paranormales qui peuplent l’imaginaire humain ne seraient que le fruit de notre imagination, affirme le Pr Brian Cox de l’Université de Manchester. De passage à l’émission The Infinite Monkey Cage de la BBC, ce vulgarisateur scientifique affirme qu’il n’existe aucune raison scientifique de penser que l’esprit humain peut survivre à la mort corporelle.
La preuve ultime? Les observations du LHC. Ou plutôt l’absence d’observations du LHC.
Le LHC est le plus gros accélérateur de particules jamais construit. Cet anneau de 27 kilomètres est jalonné d’aimants supraconducteurs, associés à des structures accélératrices qui augmentent l’énergie des particules qui y sont propulsées. Il est ainsi possible pour les scientifiques d’étudier comment les particules se comportent et interagissent entre elles, et de comprendre comment elles composent le monde qui nous entoure.
Et les chercheurs n’y ont jamais observé d’entités paranormales. Celles-ci devraient, en principe, être facilement détectables à l’aide de cet instrument, puisque cette force mystérieuse serait quand même composée d’énergie qui ne serait pas entièrement nouvelle.
En d’autres termes, toutes les signatures d’énergie d’entités paranormales devraient être détectables avec le LHC, et elles ne l’ont pas été. Du moins avec l’état des connaissances actuelles.
RIP Casper.
The ghost town of Bradian, B.C. is on sale for $995,000.
À suivre: la ville fantôme de Kitsault
Photographer Chad Graham visited the ghost town of Kitsault, B.C.
-
-
À suivre: les villes fantômes de Colombie-Britannique
Old abandoned farmhouse west of Bridesville (east of Osoyoos).
Not necessarily abandoned, this small mountain town was fated to become a ghost town when the town's copper industry took a downturn in 1918. Old copper mines sit abandoned and eerily accessible today.
An abandoned home originally featured in an Eaton's catalogue sits in Meyers Creek .
Once the site of a bustling silver mine east of Penticton, the mining camp was closed after 30 years.
Located near another ghost town, the country surrounding Bridesville is peppered with creepy abandoned farms and homesteads.
In a forested area named Christian Valley sits a series of abandoned buildings that a once fledgling community of gold rush believers called home.
Founded in 1883, Ainsworth has come a long way from being a bustling centre of prospectors to a modern day town of 50, boasting the best commercial hot springs in B.C.
Chinese miners set up their own Chinatown in Barkerville with associations responsible for settling disputes without involving B.C. courts.
The step-case mine museum is a familiar site for those travelling on the Sea-to-Sky highway. Not necessarily a ghost town yet, the town suffered a series of bad luck with avalanches, low copper prices and the eventual shutdown of the main mine.
The birthplace of Hockey Hall of Fame member Cecil "Tiny" Thompson, Sandon is a ghost town in the province's southeast. The discovery of a natural mineral called galena attracted prospectors to the town. Today, hiking trails that attract visitors.
