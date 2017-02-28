Non, les fantômes n'existent pas

The ghost town of Bradian, B.C. is on sale for $995,000.

Photographer Chad Graham visited the ghost town of Kitsault, B.C.

Old abandoned farmhouse west of Bridesville (east of Osoyoos).

Not necessarily abandoned, this small mountain town was fated to become a ghost town when the town's copper industry took a downturn in 1918. Old copper mines sit abandoned and eerily accessible today.

An abandoned home originally featured in an Eaton's catalogue sits in Meyers Creek .

Once the site of a bustling silver mine east of Penticton, the mining camp was closed after 30 years.

Located near another ghost town, the country surrounding Bridesville is peppered with creepy abandoned farms and homesteads.

In a forested area named Christian Valley sits a series of abandoned buildings that a once fledgling community of gold rush believers called home.

Founded in 1883, Ainsworth has come a long way from being a bustling centre of prospectors to a modern day town of 50, boasting the best commercial hot springs in B.C.

Chinese miners set up their own Chinatown in Barkerville with associations responsible for settling disputes without involving B.C. courts.

The step-case mine museum is a familiar site for those travelling on the Sea-to-Sky highway. Not necessarily a ghost town yet, the town suffered a series of bad luck with avalanches, low copper prices and the eventual shutdown of the main mine.