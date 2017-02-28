Des manifestants accueillent les deux fils de Donald Trump à Vancouver
Des dizaines de policiers et de gardes de sécurité entouraient la tour Trump à Vancouver, mardi, alors que des manifestants étaient rassemblés pour dénoncer l'ouverture officielle de l'édifice à laquelle assistaient deux des fils du président américain.
"Nous avons connu une année incroyable à tant d'égards en tant que famille. Nous avons ouvert un si grand nombre de propriétés merveilleuses", a dit Eric Trump dans son discours marquant l'inauguration de la tour.
Cet endroit est devenu le théâtre de nombreuses manifestations contre Donald Trump.
Plusieurs manifestants ont commencé à chanter l'hymne national, et des altercations tendues ont eu lieu entre des groupes de partisans de M. Trump et les manifestants. Des policiers étaient alignés à l'extérieur de la tour, mais ne sont pratiquement pas intervenus, si ce n'est pour séparer deux hommes qui se disputaient.
Le complexe hôtelier et de condos - d'une valeur de 360 millions $ - a connu un lancement qui a fait beaucoup moins de bruit le mois dernier. Mardi, toutefois, Donald Trump Jr. et Eric Trump étaient présents pour la grande ouverture de cet immeuble de 69 étages conçu par le regretté architecte canadien Arthur Erickson.
Le Trump International Hotel and Tower a été construit par le président et directeur général du groupe Holborn, Joo Kim Tiah, qui est le fils d'un des hommes les plus riches de Malaisie.
La Trump Organization ne possède pas la tour Trump de Vancouver, mais détient un brevet sur la marque de commerce et le marketing qui y est associé. C'est l'organisation Trump Hotel Collection qui gère l'hôtel de 147 chambres.
Un propriétaire aux mains liées
Une pétition qui presse le groupe Holborn de laisser tomber l'appellation "Trump" pour la tour a recueilli 56 000 signatures. Le maire de Vancouver, Gregor Robertson, est de ceux qui réclament l'abandon du nom du président américain.
M. Tiah a affirmé à l'Associated Press avoir les mains liées et n'avoir aucun fondement juridique pour se retirer de l'entente, dont les termes n'ont pas été dévoilés.
"Il y aurait des implications sérieuses", a dit l'homme de 37 ans dans une récente entrevue, ajoutant avoir trouvé les déclarations du président Trump sur les musulmans, les Mexicains et les femmes "extrêmement éprouvantes".
"J'ai fait beaucoup d'introspection, car les gens m'attaquaient pour ces propos", a-t-il indiqué.
Lors de l'inauguration, mardi, il a remercié Dieu et ses parents. "J'espère que vous êtes fiers de moi aujourd'hui", a déclaré M. Tiah.
"Je veux remercier les médias de nous maintenir constamment sous les projecteurs", a-t-il ajouté, déclenchant certains rires dans la foule.
L'un des manifestants présents mardi en face de l'imposant complexe immobilier, George de Young, ne mâchait pas ses mots pour critiquer Donald Trump.
"Trump est très effrayant", a dit l'homme en secouant la tête. "Je n'aime pas toute marque d'acceptation de ce que Trump représente."
Un autre manifestant, Henry Ho, arborait une pancarte sur laquelle on pouvait lire "Dump Trump" ("Jetons Trump") et "Est-ce déjà 2020?".
"Nous n'allons pas simplement rester silencieux et laisser les choses se produire de la façon qu'elles le font", a dit l'homme de 27 ans, qui s'est décrit comme un partisan de la candidate démocrate défaite à la récente élection présidentielle, Hillary Clinton.
