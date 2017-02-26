Voiture folle en Allemagne: les motivations du conducteur restent inconnues
L'Allemand de 35 ans qui a foncé sur des passants samedi à Heidelberg au volant de sa voiture, faisant un mort et deux blessés, a été interrogé dimanche à l'hôpital mais n'a pas expliqué son geste, selon les autorités.
L'homme, grièvement blessé par balles par la police alors qu'il tentait de prendre la fuite à pied en brandissant un couteau, a été opéré et n'a pu être interrogé dimanche pour la première fois qu'après avoir récupéré de l'anesthésie, ont indiqué la police et le parquet locaux dans un communiqué.
Il ne s'est cependant pas expliqué sur les faits qui lui sont reprochés, selon la même source.
"Ses motivations restent inconnues", ont indiqué la police et le parquet, ajoutant qu'il restait à déterminer s'il pouvait être considéré comme pleinement responsable pénalement.
Des médias ont suggéré qu'il pouvait souffrir de problèmes psychiatriques.
"A ce stade de l'enquête, il n'y a pas d'indication d'antécédents terroristes ou extrémistes dans cette affaire", ont indiqué les autorités.
Une vidéo tournée par un témoin immédiatement après les faits montre des policiers tentant apparemment de capturer le suspect, avant qu'un coup de feu ne retentisse.
Selon le communiqué, un policier a fait feu après que le suspect a refusé de poser le couteau qu'il avait à la main et a cherché à s'en prendre aux membres des forces de l'ordre qui avaient tenté sans succès de l'arrêter avec un spray lacrymogène.
Le suspect, présenté comme un étudiant de 35 ans mais dont le nom n'a pas été rendu public, n'était pas connu des services de police.
Selon les autorités, il vivait dans la région de Heidelberg et avait loué il y a environ deux semaines la voiture utilisée dans l'attaque.
