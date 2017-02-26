Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Les Oscars et une robe: Meryl Streep exige des excuses de Karl Lagerfeld

 |  Par Agence France-Presse
Publication: Mis à jour:
Meryl Streep a exigé des excuses du couturier Karl Lagerfeld, qu'elle a accusé de "mentir" au sujet d'une robe du couturier que l'actrice aurait renoncé à porter aux Oscars dimanche soir.

L'actrice américaine s'en est vivement pris au directeur artistique de la célèbre maison Chanel, qui l'accuse d'avoir annulé une commande de robe pour cette soirée parmi les plus courues d'Hollywood.

M. Lagerfeld reproche à Mme Streep d'avoir annulé la commande après qu'une autre maison de couture eut proposé à l'actrice de la payer pour porter une de ses créations, selon la bible de la mode WWD.

WWD affirme avoir reçu depuis un communiqué du couturier d'origine allemande, qui est revenu sur ses propos et a qualifié l'incident de malheureux malentendu.

"Chanel avait engagé des discussions avec la styliste de Madame Streep, suite à sa demande, afin de lui créer une robe pour les Oscars", explique le couturier dans le communiqué.

"A la suite d'une conversation informelle, j'ai compris que la raison pour laquelle Madame Streep avait choisi un autre couturier serait liée à une rémunération, ce qui a été démenti par ses équipes. Ce sont ces propos qui ont été relayées par le journal WWD. Je regrette cette polémique et souhaite le meilleur à Madame Streep pour sa 20e nomination aux Oscars", a-t-il ajouté.

Meryl Streep a toutefois accusé le couturier de mensonge.

"Karl Lagerfeld, un célèbre couturier, m'a diffamée, ainsi que mon styliste et l'illustre couturier dont j'ai choisi de porter la robe, dans une publication importante du secteur", a écrit Mme Streep dans un communiqué publié par WWD.

"Cette publication a imprimé cette diffamation, sans vérifier. Par conséquent l'histoire a été reprise partout et continue, partout, à assombrir mon apparition aux Oscars" et à "éclipser (...) aux yeux des médias, de mes collègues et du public" sa 20e nomination à ces récompenses du cinéma, un record, a écrit l'actrice multi-lauréate aux Oscars.

"Je ne prends pas ça à la légère, et le communiqué général de M. Lagerfeld où il regrette une controverve n'est pas une excuse. Il a menti, ils ont publié son mensonge, et j'attends toujours".

Aux Golden Globes le mois dernier, la légendaire actrice avait accusé le président américain Donald Trump d'utiliser son pouvoir pour "harceler les autres". M. Trump avait rétorqué qu'elle était "une des actrices les plus surcotées d'Hollywood".

Image affichée



