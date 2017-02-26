Oscars 2017: toutes les tenues du tapis rouge très glamour (PHOTOS)
Dimanche 26 février, 89e cérémonie des Oscars - qui célèbre le meilleur du cinéma. Animé par Jimmy Kimmel pour la première fois, le gala est diffusé sur les ondes de ABC. Évidemment, le tapis rouge le plus attendu de l’année a tenu sa promesse de glamour.
Les stars du tout Hollywood ont sorti leurs plus belles tenues pour aller assister à la soirée, qui se déroule au Dolby Theater de Los Angeles.
Pour voir toutes les photos du tapis rouge ci-dessous
-
Ryan Gosling
-
Brie Larson
-
Salma Hayek
-
Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington
-
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian
-
Charlize Theron
-
Rosalind Ross and actor/director Mel Gibson
-
Naomie Harris
-
Busy Philipps
-
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
-
Emma Stone
-
Kate McKinnon
-
Priyanka Chopra
-
Jeremy Renner
-
Viola Davis
-
Alicia Vikander
-
-
Jim Parsons
-
Kate Arrington, and Michael Shannon
-
Sara Bareilles
-
Nicole Kidman
-
Scarlett Johansson
-
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller
-
Halle Berry
-
Michelle Williams
-
Casey Affleck
-
Laura Dern
-
Janelle Monae
-
Dakota Johnson
-
Mahershala Ali
-
Michael J. Fox
-
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
-
Dev Patel
-
David Oyelowo and producer Jessica Oyelowo
-
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
-
Olivia Hamilton and director Damien Chazelle
-
John Cho and Kerri Higuchi
-
Octavia Spencer
-
Pharrell Williams
-
Director Ava DuVernay
-
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Kirsten Dunst attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
-
Trudie Styler and Sting
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
-
Tracy Pollan
-
Taraji P. Henson
-
Terrence Howard and Mira Pak
-
Tarell Alvin McCraney
-
Jharrel Jerome
-
Director Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe
-
Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders
-
Andrew Garfield
-
Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow
-
Andre Holland
-
Riz Ahmed
-
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
-
Karlie Kloss
-
Emma Roberts
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda
-
Hailee Steinfeld
-
Jackie Chan
-
Gael Garcia Bernal
-
Viggo Mortensen
-
Blanca Blanco
-
Felicity Jones
-
Isabelle Huppert
-
Ruth Negga
-
Luke Bracey
-
Lucas Hedges
-
Vince Vaughn
-
Sunny Pawar
-
Aldis Hodge
-
Auli'i Cravalho
-
Jerry O'Connell
-
Sofia Boutella
-
Cynthia Erivo
-
Sofia Carson
-
Shohreh Aghdashloo
-
Glen Powell
-
Olivia Culpo
-
Brianna Perez
-
Teresa Palmer
-
John Savage
-
Darby Stanchfield
