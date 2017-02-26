Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Oscars 2017: le rouge à lèvres fatal est l'une des stars de ce tapis rouge (PHOTOS)

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Le blanc et le noir étaient légion sur ce tapis rouge des 89e Oscars qui se déroulaient ce dimanche 26 février à Hollywood.

Et parmi les autres stars de cette édition réjouissante, le rouge à lèvres fatal se déclinant entre rouge vibrant et bourgogne plus intense, chacun dessinant des bouches remarquables.

  • 1
    Brie Larson
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 2
    Emma Roberts
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 3
    Isabelle Huppert
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 4
    Karlie Kloss
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 5
    Kirsten Dunst
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 6
    Sofia Carson
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • 7
    Emma Stone
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Pour voir toutes les photos du tapis rouge ci-dessous

Close
Oscars 2017 Red Carpet Photos
sur

  • Ryan Gosling

  • Brie Larson

  • Salma Hayek

  • Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington

  • Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

  • Charlize Theron

  • Rosalind Ross and actor/director Mel Gibson

  • Naomie Harris

  • Busy Philipps

  • Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

  • Emma Stone

  • Kate McKinnon

  • Priyanka Chopra

  • Jeremy Renner

  • Viola Davis

  • Alicia Vikander

  • Jeremy Renner

  • Jim Parsons

  • Kate Arrington, and Michael Shannon

  • Sara Bareilles

  • Nicole Kidman

  • Scarlett Johansson

  • Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

  • Halle Berry

  • Michelle Williams

  • Casey Affleck

  • Laura Dern

  • Janelle Monae

  • Dakota Johnson

  • Mahershala Ali

  • Michael J. Fox

  • Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

  • Dev Patel

  • David Oyelowo and producer Jessica Oyelowo

  • Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

  • Olivia Hamilton and director Damien Chazelle

  • John Cho and Kerri Higuchi

  • Octavia Spencer

  • Pharrell Williams

  • Director Ava DuVernay

  • 89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Kirsten Dunst attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Trudie Styler and Sting

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

  • Tracy Pollan

  • Taraji P. Henson

  • Terrence Howard and Mira Pak

  • Tarell Alvin McCraney

  • Jharrel Jerome

  • Director Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe

  • Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders

  • Andrew Garfield

  • Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow

  • Andre Holland

  • Riz Ahmed

  • Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

  • Karlie Kloss

  • Emma Roberts

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda

  • Hailee Steinfeld

  • Jackie Chan

  • Gael Garcia Bernal

  • Viggo Mortensen

  • Blanca Blanco

  • Felicity Jones

  • Isabelle Huppert

  • Ruth Negga

  • Luke Bracey

  • Lucas Hedges

  • Vince Vaughn

  • Sunny Pawar

  • Aldis Hodge

  • Auli'i Cravalho

  • Jerry O'Connell

  • Sofia Boutella

  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Sofia Carson

  • Shohreh Aghdashloo

  • Glen Powell

  • Olivia Culpo

    Olivia Culpo

  • Brianna Perez

  • Teresa Palmer

  • John Savage

  • Darby Stanchfield

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

À LIRE AUSSI:
» Toutes les tenues du tapis rouge très glamour
» Les stars se préparent pour le grand soir sur Instagram
» Quelle oeuvre remportera la statuette du meilleur film?
» Retour sur les meilleurs moments de l'année dernière!
» Denis Villeneuve en bonne position dans les nominations

 

Discussions