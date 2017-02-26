Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Oscars 2017: Michelle Williams encore (et toujours) accompagnée de sa meilleure amie Busy Phillips

Michelle Williams est très fidèle en amitié! Depuis sa rencontre avec Busy Phillips sur le plateau de Dawson's Creek, l'actrice n'a jamais abandonné son amie. Depuis, on les voit sur tous les tapis rouge ensemble, même sur celui de la 89e édition des Oscars!

Retour sur les photos les plus marquantes des filles sur le tapis rouge!

  • Ryan Gosling

  • Brie Larson

  • Salma Hayek

  • Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington

  • Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian

  • Charlize Theron

  • Rosalind Ross and actor/director Mel Gibson

  • Naomie Harris

  • Busy Philipps

  • Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

  • Emma Stone

  • Kate McKinnon

  • Priyanka Chopra

  • Jeremy Renner

  • Viola Davis

  • Alicia Vikander

  • Jeremy Renner

  • Jim Parsons

  • Kate Arrington, and Michael Shannon

  • Sara Bareilles

  • Nicole Kidman

  • Scarlett Johansson

  • Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

  • Halle Berry

  • Michelle Williams

  • Casey Affleck

  • Laura Dern

  • Janelle Monae

  • Dakota Johnson

  • Mahershala Ali

  • Michael J. Fox

  • Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

  • Dev Patel

  • David Oyelowo and producer Jessica Oyelowo

  • Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

  • Olivia Hamilton and director Damien Chazelle

  • John Cho and Kerri Higuchi

  • Octavia Spencer

  • Pharrell Williams

  • Director Ava DuVernay

  • 89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Kirsten Dunst attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Trudie Styler and Sting

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

  • Tracy Pollan

  • Taraji P. Henson

  • Terrence Howard and Mira Pak

  • Tarell Alvin McCraney

  • Jharrel Jerome

  • Director Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe

  • Trevante Rhodes, Alex R. Hibbert and Ashton Sanders

  • Andrew Garfield

  • Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow

  • Andre Holland

  • Riz Ahmed

  • Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

  • Karlie Kloss

  • Emma Roberts

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda

  • Hailee Steinfeld

  • Jackie Chan

  • Gael Garcia Bernal

  • Viggo Mortensen

  • Blanca Blanco

  • Felicity Jones

  • Isabelle Huppert

  • Ruth Negga

  • Luke Bracey

  • Lucas Hedges

  • Vince Vaughn

  • Sunny Pawar

  • Aldis Hodge

  • Auli'i Cravalho

  • Jerry O'Connell

  • Sofia Boutella

  • Cynthia Erivo

  • Sofia Carson

  • Shohreh Aghdashloo

  • Glen Powell

  • Olivia Culpo

    Olivia Culpo

  • Brianna Perez

  • Teresa Palmer

  • John Savage

  • Darby Stanchfield

