ADVERTISEMENT

Michelle Williams est très fidèle en amitié! Depuis sa rencontre avec Busy Phillips sur le plateau de Dawson's Creek, l'actrice n'a jamais abandonné son amie. Depuis, on les voit sur tous les tapis rouge ensemble, même sur celui de la 89e édition des Oscars!

Retour sur les photos les plus marquantes des filles sur le tapis rouge!

Find someone who looks at you the way Michelle Williams looks at Busy Philipps. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BuMsxpEZmX — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) February 27, 2017

@WINNERS BFFs Michelle Williams & Busy Phillips. I'd be walking w/ my bestie down the red carpet too. ❤️ ❤️❤️them!#theWINNERSare pic.twitter.com/jhBtEtjb9u — Diana75 (@Diana75) February 27, 2017

What Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips Should Get Each Other This Valentine's Day https://t.co/bBwSJM5URe pic.twitter.com/X5Dqjo0Uf6 — POWER 102.5 New York (@POWER1025NY) February 3, 2017

can u believe michelle williams and busy phillips are still bffs from the dawson's creek days. pic.twitter.com/1GbAow0Va1 — meenal (@wesaidhello) January 12, 2017

Michelle Williams on best friend Busy Phillips: “She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man” https://t.co/vGFA0IB5Ea pic.twitter.com/A7RJT0Tpmf — Stylist Magazine (@StylistMagazine) January 10, 2017

Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips' best BFF moments on the red carpet: https://t.co/pl2R7XZgAf pic.twitter.com/LbAdBhf1mz — Stylish by Us Weekly (@UsWeeklyStylish) January 10, 2017

I love that Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips are each other's dates to every award show. pic.twitter.com/Mj54NMGLsW — Linkin Bio (@amy_wood) January 9, 2017