Voici les réactions des internautes qui s'impatientent à voir les Oscars

Qui remportera la statuette tant convoitée? C'est ce qu'on va découvrir ce dimanche 26 février à l'occasion de la 89e édition des Oscars.

Mais pour l'instant, la toile s'enflamme avant de voir leurs stars préférées défiler sur le tapis rouge. Voici quelques-unes des publications d'internautes les plus créatives:

me praying viola davis wins her first oscar tonight pic.twitter.com/qvTeEugMrn — j🍒 (@yvezayntIaurent) February 26, 2017

"Whether or not I win an Oscar tonight I am still the best actress alive" look pic.twitter.com/cosU2gh6uP — jade (@catebIanchett) February 26, 2017

I want Dev Patel to win that Oscar but I also don't want Mahershala Ali to lose pic.twitter.com/snIpD99hRJ — ㅤ (@seIinakyIs) February 26, 2017

love this oscar fit pic.twitter.com/BI9PxGNJNC — MTV News (@MTVNews) February 26, 2017

We believe we won the greatest Oscar of all time... love you little man ❤️ #TeamOscar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jDKFx7hVoi — #FEARLESS Oscar Knox (@Wee_Oscar) February 26, 2017

Does it make anyone else really sad that all these great classic Hollywood stars NEVER won an Oscar? pic.twitter.com/9Q9hxrahqG — GoldenAgeHollywood (@ClassicalCinema) February 26, 2017

what in Oscar nomination pic.twitter.com/xBb60IlEio — what in tarnation (@WHATINTARNATlON) February 26, 2017

4 years ago Adele won the Oscar for best original song for Skyfall, the first Oscar for a Bond film in 47 years. pic.twitter.com/Lg4uAGTbS8 — ♡ Ginger Biscuit ♡ (@sammylovesAdele) February 26, 2017

Will Emma Stone win the #Oscar tonight? A look back at her best roles: From 'Easy A' to @LaLaLand ✨ pic.twitter.com/W88Z9XezOE — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2017