Voici les réactions des internautes qui s'impatientent à voir les Oscars

Qui remportera la statuette tant convoitée? C'est ce qu'on va découvrir ce dimanche 26 février à l'occasion de la 89e édition des Oscars.

Mais pour l'instant, la toile s'enflamme avant de voir leurs stars préférées défiler sur le tapis rouge. Voici quelques-unes des publications d'internautes les plus créatives:

Close
Les nommés aux Oscars 2017 et son tapis rouge
sur
  • Michelle Williams, nommée pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Michelle Williams arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Matt Damon, présent dans

    Actor Matt Damon arrives for the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 6, 2017. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Viola Davis, nommée pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rôle pour

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Viola Davis arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Emma Stone, nommée pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

  • Isabelle Huppert, nommée pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Isabelle Huppert attends the AARP's 16th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Musician/producer Pharrell Williams arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

  • Natalie Portman, nommée pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

  • Denzel Washington, nommé pour l'Oscar du meilleur acteur dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Denzel Washington arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Ryan Gosling, nommé pour l'Oscar du meilleur acteur dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

