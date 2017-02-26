Voici les réactions des internautes qui s'impatientent à voir les Oscars
Qui remportera la statuette tant convoitée? C'est ce qu'on va découvrir ce dimanche 26 février à l'occasion de la 89e édition des Oscars.
Mais pour l'instant, la toile s'enflamme avant de voir leurs stars préférées défiler sur le tapis rouge. Voici quelques-unes des publications d'internautes les plus créatives:
me praying viola davis wins her first oscar tonight pic.twitter.com/qvTeEugMrn
— j🍒 (@yvezayntIaurent) February 26, 2017
"Whether or not I win an Oscar tonight I am still the best actress alive" look pic.twitter.com/cosU2gh6uP
— jade (@catebIanchett) February 26, 2017
I want Dev Patel to win that Oscar but I also don't want Mahershala Ali to lose pic.twitter.com/snIpD99hRJ
— ㅤ (@seIinakyIs) February 26, 2017
It's almost time for the #Oscars! pic.twitter.com/aaBMAVzhvg
— billboard (@billboard) February 26, 2017
love this oscar fit pic.twitter.com/BI9PxGNJNC
— MTV News (@MTVNews) February 26, 2017
We believe we won the greatest Oscar of all time... love you little man ❤️ #TeamOscar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jDKFx7hVoi
— #FEARLESS Oscar Knox (@Wee_Oscar) February 26, 2017
Does it make anyone else really sad that all these great classic Hollywood stars NEVER won an Oscar? pic.twitter.com/9Q9hxrahqG
— GoldenAgeHollywood (@ClassicalCinema) February 26, 2017
what in Oscar nomination pic.twitter.com/xBb60IlEio
— what in tarnation (@WHATINTARNATlON) February 26, 2017
4 years ago Adele won the Oscar for best original song for Skyfall, the first Oscar for a Bond film in 47 years. pic.twitter.com/Lg4uAGTbS8
— ♡ Ginger Biscuit ♡ (@sammylovesAdele) February 26, 2017
Will Emma Stone win the #Oscar tonight? A look back at her best roles: From 'Easy A' to @LaLaLand ✨ pic.twitter.com/W88Z9XezOE
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2017
Sacheen Littlefeather refuses to accept Best Actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando for "The Godfather" at the 1973 Academy Awards. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7AANbqGyzn
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 26, 2017