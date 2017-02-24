PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: George Clooney and Amal Clooney pose during the Cesar Film Awards Ceremony at Salle Pleyel on February 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

French actress Stefi Celma poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Director Xavier Dolan reacts as he receives the Best Editing Award for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi and Valeria Golino arrive at the Cesar Film Awards Ceremony at Salle Pleyel on February 24, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images)

Paris city mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) and Paris Deputy Mayor Bruno Julliard pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actor Kevin Mischel poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French Culture minister Audrey Azoulay poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Sidse Babette Knudsen poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actor Corentin Fila (R) poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actor Nicolas Duvauchelle poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Oulaya Amamra holds her trophy during a photocall after receiving the Best Female Newcomer Award for her role in the film "Divines" at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Nathalie Baye poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Julie Ferrier poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Singer Imany poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress and singer Soko poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress and film director Valerie Donzelli poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Isabelle Huppert poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French actress Ana Girardot poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

French-Canadian actor Niels Schneider (R) poses with a guest as he arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

French actress Marina Fois poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

French actress and model Anna Mouglalis poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

French TV host Laurie Cholewa poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Noemie Merlant poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Jeanne Damas poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Rossy de Palma poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actor Finnegan Oldfield poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French journalist Isabelle Morini-Bosc poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French TV host Daphne Burki poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Melanie Thierry poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actor Pierre Niney (R) and Natasha Andrews pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes