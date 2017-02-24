Sofía Vergara sans maquillage sur Instagram
L'actrice colombienne Sofia Vergara a fait sensation sur Instagram en publiant une photo d'elle au naturel, sans maquillage.
Celle qui triomphe dans la série Modern Family avec son personnage de Gloria Prichett tournait une scène dans lequel elle a un "rhume" explique-t-elle. Voilà pourquoi elle apparaît démaquillée et en pyjama.
La photo compte plus de 252 000 "j'aime". Et la comédienne en a partagé une seconde avec son compagnon de tournage, Eric Stone.
Si Sofia Vergara est toujours tirée à quatre épingles, ça n'est pas la première fois qu'elle pose au naturel sur son compte Instagram. Ici, sans le nez qui coule et à moitié nue...
