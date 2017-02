Prévenir le VIH... mais à quel prix?

Fox, known for his roles in "Spin City" and the "Back to the Future" trilogy, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at age 30 in 1991, according to his foundation's website. However, he didn't share his condition publicly until 1998, and he officially retired from "Spin City" in 2000. That same year, Fox launched The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, which is dedicated to raising awareness and funding.

The former U.S. Attorney General -- and the first woman to hold that position -- announced her diagnosis of Parkinson's in 1995, the New York Times reported. The first sign for her was uncontrollable shaking of her left hand. "Her hand shook like mad, but she pointed out that her brain wasn't shaking," Reno's sister, Maggy Hurchalla, said at the opening of the University of Florida Center for Movement Disorders and Neurorestoration last year, according to a statement. Reno told the American Academy of Neurology's Neurology Now in 2006 that even though the tremors associated with her condition have become worse throughout the years, they have been mainly in her left hand.

Kerr, who had roles in "The King & I," "From Here to Eternity" and "An Affair to Remember," passed away from Parkinson's at age 86 in 2007, People magazine reported. TCM reported that the actress was diagnosed with the condition in 1994, and had to use a wheelchair.

