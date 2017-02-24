Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Kendall Jenner défile pour Moschino habillée en carton lors de la Semaine de mode de Milan

 |  Par Théophile Larcher
Publication: Mis à jour:
Luxe ou pas luxe? À l'occasion de la Fashion Week de Milan, qui a lieu du 22 au 27 février, la maison Moschino a présenté sa nouvelle collection automne-hiver 2017-2018. Une collection au thème inédit qui a notamment fait défiler Kendall Jenner, la demi-sœur de Kim Kardashian, sur le thème du... carton.

Celle qui a défilé toute en transparence pour La Perla le 9 février dernier a ainsi ouvert le défilé, aux côtés de Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid et Stella Maxwell. La maison a publié une photo de la mannequin sur son compte Instagram.

La mannequin de 21 ans a par la suite défilé dans une nouvelle tenue noire et plus sobre. Très fière, sa mère Kris Jenner n'a pas manqué de féliciter sa fille sur son compte Twitter.

"Kendall qui ouvre pour Moschino aujourd'hui à Milan. Wow, Kendall!! Je suis tellement fière de toi"

Habitué à un style décalé depuis qu'elle a été récupérée par Jeremy Scott, la maison Moschino a opté cette année pour une collection résolument "trash" en réutilisant des matériaux usés et jetés dans les poubelles. Le thème du défilé:"Rataporter", est d'ailleurs un jeu de mots entre "prêt-à-porter" et "rat".


Close
Le défilé Moschino automne-hiver 2017-2018
sur
  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    Models parade at the end of Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from the Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from the Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    Model Bella Hadid presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

  • FASHION-MILAN/MOSCHINO

    A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

