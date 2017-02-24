César 2017: le tapis rouge des 42e Prix du cinéma français (PHOTOS)
Ce vendredi 24 février se déroulait la 42e cérémonie des César 2017, les Prix qui récompensent le cinéma français. Un tapis rouge digne de ce nom avec en invités stars Amal et George Glooney - invité d'honneur - magnifiques tous les deux. Lily-Rose Depp, Pierre Niney et Natasha Andrews, ou encore Anna Mouglalis ont foulé ce tapis rouge.
Actress and singer Soko poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress and film director Valerie Donzelli poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Isabelle Huppert poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French actress Ana Girardot poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
French-Canadian actor Niels Schneider (R) poses with a guest as he arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
French actress Marina Fois poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
French actress and model Anna Mouglalis poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
French TV host Laurie Cholewa poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Noemie Merlant poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Jeanne Damas poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Rossy de Palma poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Finnegan Oldfield poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French journalist Isabelle Morini-Bosc poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French TV host Daphne Burki poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Melanie Thierry poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Pierre Niney (R) and Natasha Andrews pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
