César 2017: Amal et George Clooney magnifiques sur le tapis rouge (PHOTOS)

Publication: Mis à jour:
Pour cette 42e cérémonie des César 2017 - les Prix qui récompensent le cinéma français - George Clooney était l'invité d'honneur accompagné de sa femme Amal, tout simplement divine. Enceinte de leurs jumeaux (fille et garçon), Amal était époustouflante de beauté dans cette robe blanche bustier au jupon à plumes, qui laissait deviner un petit ventre, tout petit.

amal clooney

Le couple a foulé le tapis rouge avec chic. L'avocate enceinte rayonnait tout simplement, sa longue chevelure brune aux boucles parfaites. Aux oreilles, elle portait de grandes boucles imposantes.

amal

Pour voir toutes les photos du tapis rouge

Close
Le tapis rouge des Césars 2017
sur
  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actress and singer Soko poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actress and film director Valerie Donzelli poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actress Isabelle Huppert poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • FRANCE-CINEMA-CESAR-ARRIVAL

    French actress Ana Girardot poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • FRANCE-CINEMA-CESAR-ARRIVAL

    French-Canadian actor Niels Schneider (R) poses with a guest as he arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • FRANCE-CINEMA-CESAR-ARRIVAL

    French actress Marina Fois poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • FRANCE-CINEMA-CESAR-ARRIVAL

    French actress and model Anna Mouglalis poses as she arrives for the 42nd edition of the Cesar Ceremony at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 24, 2017. / AFP / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    French TV host Laurie Cholewa poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actress Noemie Merlant poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Model Jeanne Damas poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actress Rossy de Palma poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actor Finnegan Oldfield poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    French journalist Isabelle Morini-Bosc poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    French TV host Daphne Burki poses as he arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actress Melanie Thierry poses as she arrives at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actor Pierre Niney (R) and Natasha Andrews pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

  • AWARDS-CESARS/

    Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Amal Clooney's Style Evolution
sur
  • Premiere Of Universal Pictures'

    WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 01: Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere 'Hail, Caesar!' at Regency Village Theatre on February 1, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

  • Premiere Of Universal Pictures'

    WESTWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 01: Lawyer Amal Clooney attends Universal Pictures' 'Hail, Caesar!' premiere at Regency Village Theatre on February 1, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

  • London Celebrity Sightings - January 25, 2016

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Amal Clooney seen leaving the Doughty St Chambers after a press conference on January 25, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images)

  • BRITAIN-MALDIVES-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

    Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed (R) and British lawyer Amal Clooney (L) leave 10 Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister David Cameron (not pictured) in London on January 23, 2016. Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed left the Maldives on Monday for Sri Lanka after resolving a last-minute legal dispute with the government over his 30-day release for the spinal cord surgery in the UK. AFP PHOTO / JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

  • BRITAIN-MALDIVES-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

    British lawyer Amal Clooney is pictured during a meeting between British Prime Minister David Cameron and Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed (neither pictured) inside 10 Downing Street in London on January 23, 2016. Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed left the Maldives on Monday for Sri Lanka after resolving a last-minute legal dispute with the government over his 30-day release for the spinal cord surgery in the UK. AFP PHOTO / POOL / JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP / POOL / JUSTIN TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Charlotte Tilbury's Naughty Christmas Party

    LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Amal Clooney attends Charlotte Tilbury's naughty Christmas party celebrating the launch of Charlotte's new flagship beauty boutique in Covent Garden on December 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charlotte Tilbury)

  • Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures'

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 26: Amal Alamuddin (L) and actor George Clooney attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

  • Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 22, 2015

    LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen on October 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

  • London Celebrity Sightings - October 7, 2015

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 07: Amal Clooney arrives at The Frontline Club for her talk with Mohamed Fahmy on October 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by SAV/GC Images)

  • London Celebrity Sightings - October 5, 2015

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Amal Clooney seen arriving at Doughty Street Chambers on October 5, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images)

  • Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 30, 2015

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: Amal Clooney is seen in Midtown on September 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/GC Images)

  • Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2015

    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney are seen in Midtown on September 29, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/GC Images)

  • Arrivals At The Launch Of Casamigos Tequila

    IBIZA, SPAIN - AUGUST 23: George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the launch of Casamigos Tequila on August 23, 2015 in Ibiza, Spain. (Photo by Iconic/GC Images)

  • London Celebrity Sightings - June 25, 2015

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Amal Clooney seen in Notting Hill beofre heading to the airport on June 25, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images)

  • TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 25: Lawyer Amal Clooney attends the Tokyo premiere of 'Tomorrowland' at Roppongi Hills on May 25, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

  • JAPAN-ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-TOMORROWLAND

    US movie star George Clooney (L) and his wife Amal smile for photo call at the Japan premiere of his latest movie 'Tomorrowland' in Tokyo on May 25, 2015. Clooney and cast are here for the Japanese premiere of their new film 'Tomorrowland', a retro-futuristic spectacle mixing environmental themes with sci-fi wizardry. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO (Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • JAPAN-ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-TOMORROWLAND

    US movie star George Clooney (R), accompanied by his wife Amal (L), arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on May 24, 2015. Clooney is now here for the Japanese premiere of his new film 'Tomorrowland', a retro-futuristic spectacle mixing environmental themes with sci-fi wizardry. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO (Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)

  • The World Premiere Of Disney's

    ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 09: (L-R) Mia Alamuddin, actor George Clooney and lawyer Amal Clooney attend the premiere of Disney's 'Tomorrowland' at AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theater on May 9, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

  • NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Amal Clooney attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

