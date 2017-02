Shortly after the Vanity Fair cover made its way online, it was confirmed that - after appearing in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' for eight years - Caitlyn's journey as a transgender woman would be followed in a new docuseries, 'I Am Cait'. The decision for the show to air on E! was met with a cold reception from some critics, who felt that the sensational nature of the channel might jeopardise the message of the show, but it was met with rave reviews when it debuted.

Even Barack Obama proved to be no match for Caitlyn, after she broke his Twitter record for amassing one million followers in just under four hours. Her first post, which has since been retweeted over 250,000 times, read: "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me."

Despite admitting that she's still learning how to live as a trans woman, Caitlyn has taken the knowledge she's already accrued and put it to good use, visiting LGBT youth centres in California to offer counsel to young people struggling with gender identity.

With a polarising figure like Kanye, some people do find it harder to love him than others, but few could argue with his comments in 'I Am Cait', where he told the cameras: "I think [Caitlyn's coming out] is one of the strongest things that have happened in our...existence as human beings that are so controlled by perception. “Cause you couldn’t have been up against more. Your daughter is a supermodel, you’re a celebrity...every type of thing, and it was still like, ‘F**k everybody, this is who I am.’”

Caitlyn's first ever LGBT Pride event in New York gave us this incredible photo, which we still look at whenever we're feeling a bit down, to cheer ourselves up.

After being honoured with the Arthur Ashur Courage Award, Caitlyn delivered a moving acceptance speech at this year's ESPYs, where she called to light several problems which are currently affecting the trans community.

Since coming out, Caitlyn has shared a string of pictures where she's been hanging out with her fellow trans women, including performance artist Candice Cayne. However, she made us most jealous when she shared this photo with 'Orange Is The New Black' actress Laverne Cox, who she'd publicly praised on a number of occasions prior to their first meeting.

Giving us Hilary Devey/Samantha Jones realness and we LOVE it.

During the first episode of 'I Am Cait', Caitlyn was shown visiting Katharine Prescott, the mother of transgender teenager Kyler Prescott, who sadly took his own life at the age of 14 earlier this year. Caitlyn has said on several occasions that the suicide rate is one of the problems within the transgender community she wants to help tackle, and at the end of the episode, attended a balloon-releasing ceremony, in Kyler's memory.

On Father's Day, Caitlyn went off-roading with her extended family, which included her step-children, the Kardashians. Even Kanye West couldn't keep the grin off his face - and that's really saying something.

Last month, Caitlyn took to the stage before a performance from Culture Club in California, giving an empowering pro-transgender speech to the audience at the gig.