Oscars 2017: Suivez notre couverture en direct! (VIDÃ‰O/PHOTOS)

Avez-vous hÃ¢te? C'est dimanche soir que se tiendra la 89e cÃ©rÃ©monie des Oscars, qui cÃ©lÃ¨bre le meilleur du cinÃ©ma. AnimÃ© par Jimmy Kimmel pour la premiÃ¨re fois, le gala sera diffusÃ© sur les ondes de ABC.

Qui va rÃ©compenser la grande soirÃ©e des Oscars? Suivez notre couverture en direct dÃ¨s 18h pour tout savoir: potins, moments cocasses, looks de stars...

Les nommÃ©s aux Oscars 2017 et son tapis rouge
sur
  • Michelle Williams, nommÃ©e pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rÃ´le pour

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Michelle Williams arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Matt Damon, prÃ©sent dans

    Actor Matt Damon arrives for the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 6, 2017. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Viola Davis, nommÃ©e pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans un second rÃ´le pour

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Viola Davis arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Emma Stone, nommÃ©e pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

  • Isabelle Huppert, nommÃ©e pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Isabelle Huppert attends the AARP's 16th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Musician/producer Pharrell Williams arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

  • Natalie Portman, nommÃ©e pour l'Oscar de la meilleure actrice dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

  • Denzel Washington, nommÃ© pour l'Oscar du meilleur acteur dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Denzel Washington arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • Ryan Gosling, nommÃ© pour l'Oscar du meilleur acteur dans

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

DÃ©couvrez toutes les nominations ici:

Meilleur film

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Fences
Comancheria
Lion
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea

Meilleur rÃ©alisateur

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Meilleur acteur

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain America)

Meilleure actrice

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Meilleur acteur dans un second rÃ´le

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Comencheria)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Noctural Animals)

Meilleure actrice dans un second rÃ´le

Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Meilleur scÃ©nario original

Comancheria de Taylor Sheridan
La La Land de Damien Chazelle
The Lobster de Yorgos Lanthimos et Efthimis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea de Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women par Mike Mills

Meilleur scÃ©nario adaptÃ©

Arrival de Eric Heisserer
Fences de August Wilson
Hidden Figures de Allison Schroader et Theodore Melfi
Lion de Luke Davies
Moonlight de Barry Jenkins

Meilleur dÃ©cor

Arrival
Les Animaux Fantastiques
AvÃ©, CÃ©sar!
La La Land
Passengers

Meilleure musique de film

Jackie (Mica Levi)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran et Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Meilleure chanson originale
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) dans La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling dans Les Trolls
City of Stars dans La La Land
The Empty Chair dans Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go dans Moana

Meilleurs costumes

AlliÃ©s
Les animaux fantastiques
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Meilleur montage

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Comancheria
La La Land
Moonlight

Meilleur montage de son

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

Meilleur documentaire

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th

Meilleur film en langue Ã©trangÃ¨re

Le Client dâ€™Asghar Farhadi (Iran)
Toni Erdmann de Maren Ade (Allemagne)
Land of Mine de Martin Zandvliet (Danemark)
A Man Called Ove de Hannes Holm (SuÃ¨de)
Tanna de Bentley Dean et Martin Bulter (Australie)

Meilleur film d'animation

Kubo et l'armure magique
Vaiana
Ma vie de courgette
La Tortue Rouge
Zootopie

Meilleur effets visuels

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Le Livre de la Jungle
Kubo et l'armure magique
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Meilleure photographie

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Meilleur mixage son

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Meilleur court mÃ©trage d'animation

Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper

Meilleur court mÃ©trage de fiction

Ennemis IntÃ©rieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

Meilleur court mÃ©trage de documentaire

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

 

