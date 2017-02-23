Oscars 2017: Suivez notre couverture en direct! (VIDÃ‰O/PHOTOS)
Avez-vous hÃ¢te? C'est dimanche soir que se tiendra la 89e cÃ©rÃ©monie des Oscars, qui cÃ©lÃ¨bre le meilleur du cinÃ©ma. AnimÃ© par Jimmy Kimmel pour la premiÃ¨re fois, le gala sera diffusÃ© sur les ondes de ABC.
Qui va rÃ©compenser la grande soirÃ©e des Oscars? Suivez notre couverture en direct dÃ¨s 18h pour tout savoir: potins, moments cocasses, looks de stars...
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Michelle Williams arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
-
Actor Matt Damon arrives for the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 6, 2017. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Viola Davis arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Isabelle Huppert attends the AARP's 16th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Musician/producer Pharrell Williams arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actress Natalie Portman arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Denzel Washington arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 6: Actor Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
DÃ©couvrez toutes les nominations ici:
Meilleur film
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Fences
Comancheria
Lion
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Meilleur rÃ©alisateur
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Meilleur acteur
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain America)
Meilleure actrice
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Meilleur acteur dans un second rÃ´le
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Comencheria)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Noctural Animals)
Meilleure actrice dans un second rÃ´le
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Meilleur scÃ©nario original
Comancheria de Taylor Sheridan
La La Land de Damien Chazelle
The Lobster de Yorgos Lanthimos et Efthimis Filippou
Manchester by the Sea de Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women par Mike Mills
Meilleur scÃ©nario adaptÃ©
Arrival de Eric Heisserer
Fences de August Wilson
Hidden Figures de Allison Schroader et Theodore Melfi
Lion de Luke Davies
Moonlight de Barry Jenkins
Meilleur dÃ©cor
Arrival
Les Animaux Fantastiques
AvÃ©, CÃ©sar!
La La Land
Passengers
Meilleure musique de film
Jackie (Mica Levi)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran et Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Meilleure chanson originale
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) dans La La Land
Can't Stop The Feeling dans Les Trolls
City of Stars dans La La Land
The Empty Chair dans Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go dans Moana
Meilleurs costumes
AlliÃ©s
Les animaux fantastiques
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Meilleur montage
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Comancheria
La La Land
Moonlight
Meilleur montage de son
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Meilleur documentaire
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Meilleur film en langue Ã©trangÃ¨re
Le Client dâ€™Asghar Farhadi (Iran)
Toni Erdmann de Maren Ade (Allemagne)
Land of Mine de Martin Zandvliet (Danemark)
A Man Called Ove de Hannes Holm (SuÃ¨de)
Tanna de Bentley Dean et Martin Bulter (Australie)
Meilleur film d'animation
Kubo et l'armure magique
Vaiana
Ma vie de courgette
La Tortue Rouge
Zootopie
Meilleur effets visuels
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Le Livre de la Jungle
Kubo et l'armure magique
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Meilleure photographie
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Meilleur mixage son
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Meilleur court mÃ©trage d'animation
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Meilleur court mÃ©trage de fiction
Ennemis IntÃ©rieurs
La femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Meilleur court mÃ©trage de documentaire
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets