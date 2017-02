Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo