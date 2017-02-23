Le prologue de «Alien: Covenant» de Ridley Scott dévoilé

The reveal of the space jockey displays incredible production design. Watch the scene here.

The opening sequence is immediately mesmerizing. Watch the scene here.

Scott's "Big Brother" created the most iconic piece of advertising ever. Watch the commercial here.

The fantasy film that made unicorns real. Watch the scene here.

Dallas' hunt through the vents is one of the tensest scenes ever shot. Watch the scene here.

The make-up effects for Lord Darkness and his goblins are still mind-blowing. Watch the scene here.

The Michael Douglas thriller is the height of '80s action style. Watch the scene here.

Death has never looked more beautiful. Watch the scene here.

As if we could forget one of the most famous shots in all of film history. Watch the scene here.

The film may have been a bust, but Scott captured the gravity of Columbus' first steps on land. Watch the scene here.

We wish the director's vision of future Los Angeles was happening now. Watch the scene here.

A classic Scott set-up shows off Demi Moore's sculpted body. Watch the scene here.

The serene setting is one of the Oscar-winning film's most lasting images. Listen to "The Wheat" from the "Gladiator" soundtrack.

The kept-in-the-shadows monster is made more terrifying with this dental close-up. Watch the scene here.

A moment of Hitchcock-ian subtlety is appreciated in this hokey sequel. Watch the scene here.

In a movie filled with chaos, this final escape is tranquil and nerve-wracking at the same time. Watch the scene here. Watch the scene here.

The movie was a disappointment, but this arrow's journey has a great payoff. Watch the scene here.