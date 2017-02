A tale of two world leaders. Justin Trudeau helps man in wheelchair vs Trump mocks disabled man. One of these is supposedly "GOD's chosen" pic.twitter.com/8p4rYUiqFn

#Trump would have mocked the guy (or, at best, ignored him). Trudeau helped him. (((sigh))) https://t.co/sWPRWL7dlI

https://t.co/sWPRWL7dlI

— Sheryl Canter (@sheryl_canter) February 21, 2017