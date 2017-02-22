Trump et d'autres dirigeants propagent des discours haineux, selon Amnesty International (VIDÃ‰O)
Des dirigeants du monde entier, comme Donald Trump aux Etats-Unis, propagent des discours de haine "diabolisant" certains groupes, une rhÃ©torique "toxique" qui rend le monde plus dangereux, s'alarme Amnesty international dans son rapport annuel mercredi.
"Les discours clivants de Donald Trump, Viktor Orban (Hongrie), Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turquie), Rodrigo Duterte (Philippines)... s'acharnent sur des groupes entiers de population, les dÃ©signent comme boucs Ã©missaires et propagent l'idÃ©e selon laquelle certaines personnes sont moins +humaines+ que d'autres", les premiers visÃ©s Ã©tant les rÃ©fugiÃ©s, dÃ©nonce Amnesty international.
Et de citer le dÃ©cret anti-immigration fermant temporairement les frontiÃ¨res des Etats-Unis aux rÃ©fugiÃ©s et aux ressortissants de sept pays Ã majoritÃ© musulmane, suspendu depuis, ou encore l'accord "illÃ©gal et irresponsable" conclu entre l'Union europÃ©enne et la Turquie, permettant de renvoyer des demandeurs d'asile dans ce pays.
Au total, l'ONG a dÃ©nombrÃ© 36 pays ayant "violÃ© le droit international en renvoyant illÃ©galement des rÃ©fugiÃ©s dans des pays oÃ¹ leurs droits Ã©taient menacÃ©s".
Ces discours de rejet et de haine ont des effets directs sur les droits et libertÃ©s, pointe Amnesty: "Des gouvernements ont fait voter des lois qui restreignent le droit d'asile, la libertÃ© d'expression, qui lÃ©gitiment la surveillance de masse ou donnent aux forces de l'ordre des pouvoirs illimitÃ©s".
Loin d'Ãªtre l'apanage de leaders extrÃ©mistes, ces paroles stigmatisantes ont Ã©tÃ© adoptÃ©es "parfois de faÃ§on voilÃ©e, parfois de faÃ§on plus ouverte" par "des partis dits centristes", souligne John Dalhuisen, directeur d'Amnesty international pour l'Europe.
'Racaille', 'poison'
"Les discours dÃ©shumanisants, c'est quand le Premier ministre hongrois qualifie les migrants de +poison+, c'est quand Geert Wilders (dÃ©putÃ© nÃ©erlandais d'extrÃªme droite, ndlr) parle de la +racaille marocaine+, c'est aussi quand le Premier ministre nÃ©erlandais Ã©crit une lettre ouverte invitant les migrants Ã se comporter de faÃ§on +normale+ ou de rentrer chez eux", cite M. Dalhuisen en guise d'exemple.
Les Ã©trangers et les musulmans, "cibles principales de la dÃ©magogie europÃ©enne" sont "prÃ©sentÃ©s comme une menace Ã la sÃ©curitÃ©, Ã l'identitÃ© nationale, des voleurs d'emplois et des abuseurs du systÃ¨me de sÃ©curitÃ© sociale", insiste-t-il.
En France, oÃ¹ l'ONG basÃ©e Ã Londres a exceptionnellement prÃ©sentÃ© son rapport annuel, Amnesty dÃ©nonce la restriction des droits fondamentaux dans le cadre des mesures prises pour lutter contre le terrorisme, en particulier l'Ã©tat d'urgence, dÃ©cidÃ© aprÃ¨s les attentats jihadistes du 13 novembre 2015 et prolongÃ© depuis.
Selon son recensement, de fin 2015 Ã fin 2016, "seules 0,3% des mesures liÃ©es Ã l'Ã©tat d'urgence ont dÃ©bouchÃ© sur une enquÃªte judiciaire pour faits de terrorisme".
En revanche, "ces assignations Ã rÃ©sidence ont entraÃ®nÃ© des pertes d'emploi ou la marginalisation de ces personnes", dÃ©plore Camille Blanc, prÃ©sidente d'Amnesty international France.
L'ONG considÃ¨re par ailleurs qu'en matiÃ¨re d'accueil des rÃ©fugiÃ©s, "la France n'a pas pris ses responsabilitÃ©s au niveau international" et ne protÃ¨ge pas suffisamment les rÃ©fugiÃ©s et migrants prÃ©sents sur son sol.
"Dans le cadre des Ã©lections prÃ©sidentielle et lÃ©gislatives qui vont avoir lieu en 2017, la France est Ã la croisÃ©e des chemins concernant les droits humains, qui font Ã©cho Ã une tendance mondiale, et les citoyens ne doivent pas tomber dans le piÃ¨ge de ces discours qui entraÃ®nent la haine, la peur, ou le repli de soi", selon Camille Blanc.
Face aux renoncements des grandes puissances Ã se battre pour le respect des droits et libertÃ©s, et la passivitÃ© des Etats face aux atrocitÃ©s et crises vÃ©cues en Syrie, au Yemen, ou encore au Soudan du Sud, Amnesty international appelle chacun Ã se mobiliser et agir.
"2017 sera une annÃ©e de rÃ©sistance", a dit Ã l'AFP le prÃ©sident d'Amnesty Salil Shetty. "Nos espoirs reposent sur le peuple".
Voir aussi:
-
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Activists stage a rally against President Donald Trump's 90-days ban of entry on 7 Muslim-majority countries at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco USA on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Activists stage a rally against President Donald Trump's 90-days ban of entry on 7 Muslim-majority countries at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco USA on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Activists stage a rally against President Donald Trump's 90-days ban of entry on 7 Muslim-majority countries at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco USA on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Activists stage a rally against President Donald Trump's 90-days ban of entry on 7 Muslim-majority countries at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco USA on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Activists stage a rally against President Donald Trump's 90-days ban of entry on 7 Muslim-majority countries in the Fourth terminal of JFK airport in New York, U.S.A on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Activists stage a rally against President Donald Trump's 90-days ban of entry on 7 Muslim-majority countries in the Fourth terminal of JFK airport in New York, U.S.A on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Activists stage a rally against President Donald Trump's 90-days ban of entry on 7 Muslim-majority countries in the Fourth terminal of JFK airport in New York, U.S.A on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 28: Immigration activists stage a protest against President Donald Trump's 90-days ban of entry on 7 Muslim-majority countries in JFK airport in New York, U.S.A on January 28, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
Police officers stand guard as protestors rally during a demonstration against the new immigration ban issued by President Donald Trump at John F. Kennedy International Airport on January 28, 2017 in New York City. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.. (Photo by Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
Hundreds protestor the Muslim Ban at Philadelphia International Airport on January 28th 2017 as a group of Government officials' attempt to negotiate the release of Syrian Refugees is going into the night with a standstill. A judge is expected to make a decision on Sunday Morning as two families are held by Federal Border Patrol after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order restricting entry for many traveling from selected Middle Eastern countries. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
Hundreds protestor the Muslim Ban at Philadelphia International Airport on January 28th 2017 as a group of Government officials' attempt to negotiate the release of Syrian Refugees is going into the night with a standstill. A judge is expected to make a decision on Sunday Morning as two families are held by Federal Border Patrol after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order restricting entry for many traveling from selected Middle Eastern countries. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
Hundreds protest the Muslim Ban of President Donald Trump at Philadelphia International Airport, in Philadelphia, PA, on January 28th, 2017. An attempt by local government representatives and ACLU lawyers to negotiate the release of a family of six Syrian refugees is going into the night with a standstill as a judge is expected to make a decision on Sunday Morning. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
Hundreds protest the Muslim Ban of President Donald Trump at Philadelphia International Airport, in Philadelphia, PA, on January 28th, 2017. An attempt by local government representatives and ACLU lawyers to negotiate the release of a family of six Syrian refugees is going into the night with a standstill as a judge is expected to make a decision on Sunday Morning. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 28: Keri Puckett hands out snacks and water to protesters gathered to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bans certain immigration, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images)
-
DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 28: Protesters gather to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bans certain immigration, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images)
-
DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 28: Texas Representative Marc Veasey (2nd L) speaks to a reporter at the entrance to international arrivals at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, at the site of a protest to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bans certain immigration, at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on January 28, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images)
-
Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on January 28, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Trump boasted Saturday that his 'very strict' crackdown on Muslim immigration was working 'very nicely,' amid mounting resistance to the order which has been branded by many as blatantly discriminatory. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on January 28, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Trump boasted Saturday that his 'very strict' crackdown on Muslim immigration was working 'very nicely,' amid mounting resistance to the order which has been branded by many as blatantly discriminatory. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on January 28, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Trump boasted Saturday that his 'very strict' crackdown on Muslim immigration was working 'very nicely,' amid mounting resistance to the order which has been branded by many as blatantly discriminatory. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Demonstrators protest agaist President Trump's executive immigration ban at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on January 28, 2017. US President Donald Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Trump boasted Saturday that his 'very strict' crackdown on Muslim immigration was working 'very nicely,' amid mounting resistance to the order which has been branded by many as blatantly discriminatory. / AFP / Joshua LOTT (Photo credit should read JOSHUA LOTT/AFP/Getty Images)
Abonnez-vous Ã notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter