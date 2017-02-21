Twitter se tord de rire devant les critiques culinaires brutales du chef Gordon Ramsay
Le chef Gordon Ramsay est le roi incontesté de la critique.
Depuis quelques semaines, le cuisinier britannique – qui est connu pour ses hauts standards en matière de cuisine et ses insultes cinglantes – commente les créations culinaires d’utilisateurs de Twitter et en bon maître de l'émission de télé Hell's Kitchen, il ne se retient pas du tout, au grand plaisir des internautes.
Voici quelques exemples succulents de «pétages de coche» façon Ramsay :
@GordonRamsay how my steak look? pic.twitter.com/ncqWI2Mkk7
— Nick Name (@iranocom) 20 février 2017
« Gordon Ramsay, de quoi à l’air mon steak? »
Did this really start out as a piece of steak ? Disaster https://t.co/AZ11nCDLo1
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 20 février 2017
« Est-ce que c’était vraiment une pièce de viande au départ? Catastrophe. »
@GordonRamsay judge my Valentine's Day themed vegetarian sriracha taco I made plz pic.twitter.com/fQEGIlgOxn
— Alexis A. (@HeyItsAlexisA) 15 février 2017
« Gordon Ramsay, juge le taco végétarien à la sauce sriracha inspiré de la Saint-Valentin que j’ai fait »
This is why I'm not a vegetarian https://t.co/pZObMH0wnb
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 15 février 2017
«Voici pourquoi je ne suis pas végétarien»
What do you think mate @GordonRamsay pic.twitter.com/mb70Naiyr2
— Jamie Kilburn (@J_Kilburn) 11 septembre 2014
«Qu’en penses-tu camarade Gordon Ramsay?»
I feel sick https://t.co/3dZyHKsfLG
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 17 février 2017
«Je me sens malade»
@GordonRamsay slaved over this for hours! How's my dinner looking mr ramsay? pic.twitter.com/a5XilH8YTX
— hunter (@hunterburnsred) 19 février 2017
«Gordon Ramsay, j’ai travaillé sur ça pendant des heures. De quoi à l’air mon souper?»
Congratulations I've never seen eggs that dry !!! https://t.co/n7iTL5VwKs
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 19 février 2017
«Félicitations! Je n’ai jamais vu des œufs aussi secs!!»
@GordonRamsay pretty sure this is the best poached egg in a noodle soup you will see all day! pic.twitter.com/rzoPjgis7Y
— Chris B (@chrisEbon) 19 février 2017
«Gordon Ramsay, je suis pas mal certain que c’est le meilleur œuf poché dans une soupe aux nouilles que vous avez vu»
Looks like toxic scum on a stagnant pool https://t.co/3Rf6s62Rgk
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 19 février 2017
«On dirait de l’écume toxique sur une piscine stagnante»
Il dénonce aussi ceux qui prétendent faussement avoir préparé quelque chose de « maison ».
@GordonRamsay what do you think about my chicken pot pie made from scratch? pic.twitter.com/7QIz3dZgcX
— Rivesh (@xrivesh) 17 février 2017
«Gordon Ramsay, que pensez-vous de ce pâté au poulet fait maison?»
You bought it ! Your box is in the back ground https://t.co/PxUnTpGWdh
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) 17 février 2017
«Tu l’as acheté! Ta boîte est en arrière-plan»
Voir aussi :
-
Get the Salted Caramel Mocha and Nutella Brownies recipe from Half Baked Harvest
-
Get the Tuscan Nutella And Meringue Tart recipe by Jul's Kitchen
-
Get the Malted Hazelnut And Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Adventures in Cooking
-
Get the Banana, Pecan and Nutella Swirled Snack Cake recipe from Damn Delicious
-
Get the Nutella Stuffed Browned Butter Blondies recipe from The Food Charlatan
-
Get the Salted Nutella Syrup recipe from The Faux Martha
-
Get the Banana Bread with Nutella Swirls recipe from Pass The Sushi
-
Get the Cinnamon Sugar Nutella Swirled Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts recipe from Half Baked Harvest
-
Get the Grilled Nutella Strawberry Croissants recipe from Oh, Sweet Basil
-
Get the Nutella-Swirled Vanilla Ice Cream with Reese’s-Style Chunks recipe from The Food Charlatan
-
Get the Nutella Banana Tarte Tatin recipe from Half Baked Harvest
-
Get the Nutella Banana Marshmallow Panino recipe from Bell'Alimento
-
Get the Salted Nutella Buttercream recipe from The Faux Martha
-
Get the Nutella Doughnuts recipe from Damn Delicious
-
Get the Nutella Swirl Waffles recipe from A Beautiful Mess
-
Get the Nutella Bars recipe from Oh, Sweet Basil
-
Get the Nutty Nutella Rolls recipe from Bell'Alimento
-
Get the Nutella Hazelnut Pots de Creme recipe from Bell'Alimento
-
Get the Nutella Swirl Cheesecake Bars recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
-
Get the Banoffee and Nutella Greek Yogurt Waffle Cone Parfaits recipe from Half Baked Harvest
-
Get the Chocolate Nutella Bread Pudding recipe from Becca Bakes
-
Get the No Bake Nutella Cheesecake recipe from Bell'Alimento
-
Get the Salted Chocolate Covered Pretzel And Nutella Turtle Cookies recipe from Half Baked Harvest
-
Get the Brown Butter Vanilla Bean and Nutella Swirled Rice Krispie Treats recipe from Half Baked Harvest
-
Get the Chocolate Cupcakes with Creamy Nutella Frosting recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
-
Get the Nutella Stuffed Cinnamon Sugar Muffins recipe from Damn Delicious
-
Get the Strawberry Nutella Hand Pies recipe from Completely Delicious
-
Get the Salted Caramel and Nutella Stuffed Double Chocolate Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious
-
Get the Nutella Breakfast Cereal recipe from A Beautiful Mess
-
Get the Nutella Cinnamon Rolls recipe from Averie Cooks
-
Get the Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches with Nutella Cream Cheese Filling recipe from Diethood
-
Get the Nutella Swirl Pound Cake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiciton
-
Get the Nutella Pudding recipe from Minimally Invasive
-
Get the Banana and Nutella Stuffed French Toast recipe from Just A Taste
-
Get the Nutella Banana Swirl Muffins recipe from The Novice Chef
-
Get the Roasted Hazelnut Nutella Roulade recipe from Adventures in Cooking
-
Get the Nutella Rugelach recipe from Hummingbird High
-
Get the Nutella Mascarpone Chocolate Tarts recipe from Bell'alimento
-
Get the Nutella-Stuffed Brown Butter and Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe by Ambitious Kitchen
-
Get the Nutella Pancakes recipe from Bell'alimento
-
Get the Sweet & Spicy Bacon coated with Nutella recipe from Bell'alimento
-
Get the Shortbread Cookies with Nutella, Banana and Almonds recipe from Steamy Kitchen
-
Get the Nutella Bundt Cake recipe from From Away
-
Get the Zucchini Nutella Swirl Muffins recipe from A Spicy Perspective
-
Get the Salted Dark Chocolate Nutella Cookies recipe from The Faux Martha
-
Get the Chocolate & Nutella Macarons recipe from Cake & Allie
-
Get the Nutella Cupcakes with Nutella Buttercream recipe from Chef In Training
-
Get the Chilled Nutella Latte recipe from Very Culinary
-
Get the Nutella Filled Baked Donut Muffins recipe from US Masala
-
Get the Nutella Baklava recipe from Epicurean Mom