La Lune devrait plutôt être une planète, selon ces chercheurs de la Nasa

 |  Par Gregory Rozieres
Et si dans quelques années, la Lune était considérée comme une planète? Cette idée un peu folle fait en réalité partie d'une proposition très sérieuse de six scientifiques américains de la Nasa et d'autres universités prestigieuses, rapporte Science Alert.

Les chercheurs aimeraient élargir le terme de planète, jusque-là réservé à une poignée d'astres dans notre système solaire, à bien plus de corps célestes dans l'espace. Si leur définition, qui n'est qu'une proposition, était acceptée, on dénombrerait au moins 110 planètes au sein du système solaire, dont Pluton, ainsi que certaines lunes de Saturne et Jupiter.

Mais au fait, qu'est-ce qu'une planète? La définition officielle de l'Union astronomique internationale peut se résumer ainsi: le corps céleste doit orbiter autour du soleil, mais aussi être globalement rond et stable. Enfin, une planète doit avoir "nettoyé son voisinage sur son orbite". En gros, il ne faut pas que d'autres corps volumineux passent par la même route dans leurs révolutions autour du soleil.

Et c'est cette définition, qui date de 2006, qui pose problème aux chercheurs. Car depuis, Pluton n'est plus considérée comme une planète. Chose inconcevable pour Alan Stern, l'un des signataires de la proposition et planétologue en charge de la sonde New Horizon, qui orbite justement autour de Pluton.

Une définition plus large (trop large ?)

Dans leur manifeste, les six chercheurs expliquent que le fait de ne pas considérer Pluton et d'autres corps célestes comme des planètes réduit l'intérêt du grand public pour des missions d'exploration. Actuellement, l'ancienne neuvième planète est considérée comme une "planète naine".

La définition actuelle pose plusieurs problèmes, selon les six scientifiques. Par exemple, même un astre aussi grand que la Terre dans la ceinture d'astéroïde de Kuiper ne serait pas considéré comme une planète.

Leur nouvelle définition, un peu compliquée, peut-être résumée ainsi, affirment-ils: "un objet rond dans l'espace plus petit que les étoiles". Difficile de faire plus simple, effectivement. En réalité, cette définition permet d'exclure tous les grands phénomènes astrophysiques (trous noirs, naines blanches, etc), mais aussi les petits astéroïdes qui ne sont pas sphériques, car pas assez massifs.

Mais avec une telle définition, n'y aurait-il pas alors trop de planètes? Les auteurs affirment que les étudiants "ne mémoriseraient que les planètes d'intérêt", en citant 9, 12 ou encore 25.

Et de citer, à titre de comparaison, le tableau périodique des éléments, dont on apprend en général que les plus importants. Les auteurs estiment d'ailleurs qu'il serait plus judicieux d'apprendre "les zones du système solaire" et les planètes qui les peuplent. La zone la plus proche avec les planètes rocheuses, la zone moyenne où orbitent les géantes gazeuses et la troisième zone constituée de planètes gelées.

Évidemment, tant que l'Union astronomique internationale n'a pas accepté cette proposition, la définition de ce qu'est une planète ne changera pas.

Discussions