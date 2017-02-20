Rihanna, 29 ans, et plus sexy que jamais

Rihanna's Holiday Album

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: Singer Rihanna performs onstage during Fox's 'American Idol 2012' results show at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Singer Rihanna performs onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Honoree Rihanna, recipient of the Icon Award and winner of the Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B award, poses in the press room during the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Rihanna performs live on stage at Allphones Arena on October 3, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs on stage, on July 10, 2013 in Monaco. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs on stage, on July 10, 2013 in Monaco. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs on stage, on July 10, 2013 in Monaco. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Rihanna performs live on stage at Twickenham Stadium on June 15, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

US singer Rihanna performs during the 12th edition of the Mawazine music festival in Rabat on May 24,2013. AFP PHOTO / FADEL SENNA (Photo credit should read FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Rihanna performs onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Rihanna attends the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Rihanna performs onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Recording artist Rihanna performs onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Singer Rihanna arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

CENTURY CITY, CA - DECEMBER 01: Artist Rihanna launches 'Nude by Rihanna' at Macy's Westfield Century City on December 1, 2012 in Century City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 20: Rihanna arrives for her 'Unapologetic' record release fan meet and greet at Best Buy Theater on November 20, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Singer Rihanna performs live on stage as part of her 777 tour at The Forum on November 19, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Singer Rihanna performs live on stage as part of her 777 tour at The Forum on November 19, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Singer Rihanna performs live on stage as part of her 777 tour at The Forum on November 19, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Singer Rihanna arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Singer Rihanna performs during the Victoria's Secret 2012 Fashion Show on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Singer Rihanna during the Victoria's Secret 2012 Fashion Show on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for SWAROVSKI ELEMENTS)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Rihanna performs during the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Rihanna attends the 2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Singer Rihanna performs onstage during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Rihanna performs during the closing ceremony on day 11 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 9, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Singer Rihanna performs onstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)