Diesel est allé d’un message politique pour présenter sa nouvelle collection.

En collaboration avec l’artiste et réalisateur David Lachapelle, la compagnie américaine envoie un message direct au président Donald Trump.

Make Love Not Wall (faites l’amour et non des murs) est une vidéo d’un peu moins de deux minutes mettant en vedette différents scénarios que n’approuver pas le président des États-Unis. On y voit des gens de différentes cultures se réunir et s’amuser, alors que des homosexuels s’embrassent et que des danseurs laissent aller leur créativité.

Le moment le plus poignant? Lorsque le mur qui sépare les figurants éclate pour donner un trou en forme de cœur.

Colorée et dynamique, la vidéo a d’abord été partagée le jour de la Saint-Valentin. Elle a fait boule de neige depuis et est devenue virale quelques jours plus tard.



Voyez le résultat :

