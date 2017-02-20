La Lune devrait plutôt être une planète, selon ces chercheurs de la Nasa

The so-called supermoon passes behind the peak of the Washington Monument during a lunar eclipse, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. The supermoon, or perigee moon, occurs when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. t's the first time the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

A so-called supermoon is seen above the Statue of Henri IV, during a total lunar eclipse, in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. Supermoon, or perigee moon, is the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A supermoon passes behind a clock on the Palace of Culture during a lunar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. The supermoon, or perigee moon, occurs when the full moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger, both events have made a twin appearance first time since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

A supermoon passes behind a skyscraper during a lunar eclipse in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. The supermoon, or perigee moon, occurs when the full moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger, both events have made a twin appearance first time since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

The so-called supermoon is seen through branches of a tree during a lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A âblood moonâ, casts its glow over a Christian Orthodox church in Anthoupolis, a suburb of Nicosia in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. A lunar eclipse has given the moon a red tint and makes it appear larger than usual. The rare confluence of an eclipse and supermoon wonât happen again for 18 years. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A so-called supermoon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Cape Town, South Africa, in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. Supermoon, or perigee moon, is the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam)

The so-called supermoon passes behind the cupola of the state Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif., during a lunar eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. The supermoon, or perigee moon, occurs when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. It's the first time the two events have occurred at the same time since 1982 and won't happen again until 2033. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Earth's shadow obscures the view of a so-called Supermoon during a total lunar eclipse over the Mediterranean sea in Netanya, Israel, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. It was the first time Monday that the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A totally eclipsed super moon rises beyond a U.S. flag Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. It was the first time Sunday that the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A statue of a cow is silhouetted against a partially eclipsed so-called supermoon Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo., before a total lunar eclipse. It was the first time Sunday that the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A flock of birds fly by as perigee moon, also known as a super moon, rises above a medieval castle in Mir, Belarus, 95 kilometers (60 miles) west of capital Minsk, Belarus, late Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. The full moon was seen prior to a phenomenon called a "Super Moon" eclipse that will occur on Monday, Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

The so-called supermoon rises over Pacific Tower in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, as it nears the totality of a lunar eclipse. It's the first time the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A super moon pasts behind a statue of the Virgin Mary and the Child at Notre Dame de La Garde basilica, before a total lunar eclipse, in Marseille, southern France, Monday, Sept.28, 2015. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

A âblood moonâ casts its glow over a Christian Orthodox church in Anthoupolis, a suburb of Nicosia in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. A lunar eclipse has given the moon a red tint and makes it appear larger than usual. The rare confluence of an eclipse and supermoon wonât happen again for 18 years. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Earth's shadow begins to obscure the view of a so-called supermoon during a total lunar eclipse Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, as the moon rises above several saguaro cactus Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The perigee full moon, or supermoon, appears red on the night sky above the 'Speicherstadt' inÂ Hamburg,Â Germany, Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2015. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)

The so-called supermoon appears behind the Turning Torso building in Malmo in the south of Sweden during a total lunar eclipse, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP) SWEDEN OUT

Earth's shadow begins to obscure the view of a so-called supermoon during a total lunar eclipse Monday, Sept. 28, 2015, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

The so-called supermoon passes behind the peak of the Washington Monument on a cloudy night in Washington, Sunday, Sept, 27, 2015. The supermoon, or perigee moon, occurs when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The so-called supermoon rises as a total lunar eclipse begins Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Miami Beach, Fla. It was the first time Sunday that the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

A so-called supermoon is seen at the finish of a lunar eclipse behind an Orthodox church in Turets, Belarus, 110 kilometers (69 miles) west of capital Minsk, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. Stargazers were being treated to a rare astronomical phenomenon when a total lunar eclipse combined with a so-called supermoon, the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. It was the first time the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

A so-called supermoon is seen above The Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel, next to the Louvre museum, during a total lunar eclipse, in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. Supermoon, or perigee moon, is the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The so-called supermoon is seen near the Eiffel Tower, during a total lunar eclipse, in Paris, France, Moday, Sept. 28, 2015. Stargazers were being treated to a rare astronomical phenomenon when a total lunar eclipse combined with a so-called supermoon, the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. It was the first time the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

A so-called "supermoon" full moon rises behind Lisbon's St. George castle Sunday, Sept. 27 2015. Supermoon, or perigee moon, is the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

A flock of birds fly by as a perigee moon, also known as a super moon, rises in Mir, Belarus, 95 kilometers (60 miles) west of capital Minsk, Belarus, late Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. The full moon was seen prior to a phenomenon called a "Super Moon" eclipse that will occur on Monday, Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

The so-called supermoon rises above office buildings Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo., before a total lunar eclipse. It was the first time Sunday that the events have made a twin appearance since 1982, and they won't again until 2033. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A so-called supermoon is seen at the start of a lunar eclipse above Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Supermoon, or perigee moon, is the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A so-called supermoon is seen at the start of a lunar eclipse above Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. Supermoon, or perigee moon, is the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Earth's shadow obscures the view of a so-called supermoon during a total lunar eclipse over Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015.(AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A so-called supermoon is seen at the start of a lunar eclipse above Gaza City in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. Supermoon, or perigee moon, is the name given when the full or new moon comes closest to the Earth making it appear bigger. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra)