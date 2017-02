Bruce Springsteen - Born In The USA (STUDIO) Born down in a dead man's town The first kick I took was when I hit the ground You end up like a dog that's been beat too much Till you spend half your life just covering up Born in the USA I was born in the USA I was born in the USA Born in the USA Got in a little hometown jam So they put a rifle in my hand Sent me off to a foreign land To go and kill the yellow man Born in the USA I was born in the USA I was born in the USA I was born in the USA Born in the USA Come back home to the refinery Hiring man says "Son if it was up to me" Went down to see my VA man He said "Son, don't you understand" I had a brother at Khe Sahn fighting off the Viet Cong They're still there, he's all gone He had a woman he loved in Saigon I got a picture of him in her arms now Down in the shadow of the penitentiary Out by the gas fires of the refinery I'm ten years burning down the road Nowhere to run ain't got nowhere to go Born in the USA I was born in the USA Born in the USA I'm a long gone Daddy in the USA Born in the USA Born in the USA Born in the USA I'm a cool rocking Daddy in the USA

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. Washington DC 11th October 2004

Bruce Springsteen-The Rising-LIVE DA BARCELONA(2003) Can't see nothin' in front of me Can't see nothin' coming up behind I make my way through this darkness I can't feel nothing but this chain that binds me Lost track of how far I've gone How far I've gone, how high I've climbed On my back's a sixty pound stone On my shoulder a half mile of line Come on up for the rising Come on up, lay your hands in mine Come on up for the rising Come on up for the rising tonight Left the house this morning Bells ringing filled the air Wearin' the cross of my calling On wheels of fire I come rollin' down here Come on up for the rising Come on up, lay your hands in mine Come on up for the rising Come on up for the rising tonight La,la, la,la,la,la, la,la,la There's spirits above and behind me Faces gone black, eyes burnin' bright May their precious blood bind me Lord, as I stand before your fiery light La,la, la,la,la,la, la,la,la I see you Mary in the garden In the garden of a thousand sighs There's holy pictures of our children Dancin' in a sky filled with light May I feel your arms around me May I feel your blood mix with mine A dream of life comes to me Like a catfish dancin' on the end of my line Sky of blackness and sorrow ( a dream of life) Sky of love, sky of tears (a dream of life) Sky of glory and sadness ( a dream of life) Sky of mercy, sky of fear ( a dream of life) Sky of memory and shadow ( a dream of life) Your burnin' wind fills my arms tonight Sky of longing and emptiness ...

Surprisingly this version of "Pink Cadillac" is not on YouTube, so here it is. Bruce Springsteen did this during the recording sessions where he made "Born in the USA" in 1983. It was not released with the album but rather as the B side of his hit single "Dancing in the Dark" in May 1984. Recording is owned by Columbia Records/Sony Music Entertainment. After uploading it appears Sony has blocked the video in every country imaginable. Maybe one day this will no longer be the case.

"Land of Hope & Dreams" from Bruce's #1 album Wrecking Ball is featured in this new promo for MLB 2012 Postseason coverage on TBS.

Music video by Bruce Springsteen performing Waitin' On A Sunny Day. (C) 2002 Bruce Springsteen

Atlantic City by Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band joined by Eddie Vedder 9/7/12 Wrigley Field, Chicago. It gets a little blurry, but it's just because I was back so far. But I still think it's a kickass video.

Music video by Bruce Springsteen performing My Hometown. (C) 1985 Bruce Springsteen

Music video by Bruce Springsteen performing Brilliant Disguise. (C) 1987 Bruce Springsteen

Music video by Bruce Springsteen performing Streets Of Philadelphia. (C) 1993 Bruce Springsteen

Music video by Bruce Springsteen performing Secret Garden. (C) 1995 Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform "Drive All Night" in Gothenburg

Unforgettable performance from Live in New York City. Possibly one of the greatest performances of all time. Includes poetic lyrics, guitar, keyboard solos and the epic saxophone solo by the Big Man. --- As soon as the views hit 300 000 or I get 50 subscribers, I will repost an HD version of this video

Music video by Bruce Springsteen performing I'm On Fire. (C) 1986 Bruce Springsteen

Get WRECKING BALL now at www.smarturl.it

Music video by Bruce Springsteen performing Glory Days. (C) 1985 Bruce Springsteen

Music video by Bruce Springsteen performing Born To Run. (C) 1982 Bruce Springsteen