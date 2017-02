See More of the World’s Strangest PrisonsSure, Australia was essentially one big jail cell in the 19th century, but this prison in Tasmania’s capital city, Hobart, was one of the few for females only. In operation from 1828 to 1856, it was home to more than 5,000 female convicts and their children, many of whom died from poor hygiene, inadequate nutrition, and back-breaking work. What You’ll See: Check out the matron’s cottage (the only original building still standing) and the memorial gardens, modeled after formal European gardens that Cascades’ inmates might once have enjoyed in a previous life. Photo: Getty Images

Plenty of old jails are turned into hotels, but how many maintain their original prison bars on the doors and windows? You'll get a real taste of prison life every time you push open the bars to get to your room. Inside, though, is much nicer décor than what the inmates had: each of the 20 former prison cells has a unique design, created by a team of more than 50 Slovenian and international artists. What You'll See: The hostel's ground floor contains three cafés that serve everything from booze to hookahs. Also, be sure to check out the two former solitary-confinement cells that remain intact in the basement. Photo: Alamy

Sure, American prisoners of war have been held all over the world at various times. But it's unusual to find a history of American POWs on the turf of such a longtime ally. See how this history played out at the Dartmoor Prison, which housed captured U.S. soldiers during the War of 1812. What You'll See: Although Dartmoor is still an active prison, serving mainly as an educational facility for inmate rehabilitation, it has a museum that displays uniforms and hairstyles once required for inmates and prison officers, plus weapons used by officers to keep inmates in line. Photo: Getty Images

The buildings of Goli Otok are spread over an uninhabited Croatian island near the island of Krk. Wandering through the crumbling structures on the barren island is a surreal experience that offers an insight into the reign of Josip Broz Tito, Communist leader of former Yugoslavia. What You'll See: Check out the administration building—affectionately called "the hotel" by inmates—and a combination bowling alley and movie theater. Photo: Getty Images

Lucerne's picturesque city center is home not only to its famous Chapel Bridge and Lion Garden, but also to the Hotel Jail, a converted 19th-century prison that offers some of Switzerland's strangest accommodations. "Unplugged" cells—actually guest rooms—let you experience what living conditions here once were like. What You'll See: If they're not occupied, check out the prison's former library—now a suite whose walls are lined with antique prison books—and the Barabas suite, a former rec room decorated with an inmate's mural illustrating life after a jailbreak. Also stop by the hotel's Knascht Club, one of Lucerne's weekend hot spots. Photo: Alamy

Who would have thought inmate labor could create Langholmen, one of Stockholm's prettiest islands? Originally a rocky, barren island occupied by two prisons, inmates covered it in mud during the 18th century, creating fertile soil where beautiful gardens eventually grew. Today it is a green oasis popular for walks, picnics, and swimming. What You'll See: The "From Crime to Chains" museum traces Langholmen's 250-year prison history. If you want to stay overnight, you can choose between a hotel in the former old jail and a less expensive youth hostel, in the former Crown Remand Prison. Photo: Alamy