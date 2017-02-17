Décès d'Emmanuelle Khanh, pionnière du prêt-à-porter
La styliste française Emmanuelle Khanh, l'une des pionnières du prêt-à-porter dans les années 1960, est décédée vendredi à son domicile parisien à l'âge de 79 ans, a annoncé sa famille à l'AFP.
"La famille de la créatrice de mode Emmanuelle Khanh a la tristesse d'annoncer son décès ce vendredi matin entourée des siens", indique un communiqué. "Elle nous a quittés dans son sommeil, emportée par un cancer contre lequel elle s'est battue pendant plusieurs semaines", a précisé son fils, Othello Khanh.
Elle avait été mariée en 1957 au designer Quasar Khanh, décédé en juin 2016, et dont elle a eu aussi une fille, Atlantique.
Emmanuelle Khanh, qu'on reconnaissait à ses grandes lunettes dont elle avait fait un vrai accessoire de mode, a créé un style pour les jeunes femmes de l'époque, avec des jupes à taille basse et des chemisiers à col long.
Elle lance en 1962 une griffe, Emma Christie, avec une autre styliste, Christiane Bailly.
Freelance jusqu'en 1970, elle travaille pour des boutiques avant de lancer sa griffe éponyme en 1972 : vêtements de ski, doudounes, parapluies, soutiens-gorge, fourrure...
"Moi, je ne faisais pas de la mode, je faisais des vêtements féminins, pour que les femmes se trouvent belles. Quand on se sent belle, on est plus apte à être joyeuse!", avait-elle déclaré en octobre 2016 à l’occasion de la mise en vente de quelque 150 vêtements issus de sa collection personnelle.
Emmanuelle Khanh avait arrêté ses activités en 1997.
