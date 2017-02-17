Décès d'Emmanuelle Khanh, pionnière du prêt-à-porter

French eyewear designer Emmanuelle Khanh and sculptor Cesar at the 1987 Fashion Oscar Awards in Paris. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

FRANCE - JULY 30: Fashion Models Wearing A Emmanuelle Khanh Dress In Paris In 1966 (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

FRANCE - JANUARY 07: French Stylist And Designer With Her Son Othello Wearing One Of Her Creations On January 7Th 1966. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Singer and model Grace Jones wears ready-to-wear women's fashions from French fashion house Emmanuelle Khanh during a 1976 Spring-Summer fashion show in Paris. Her outfit includes a light halter dress and a turban. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

A fashion model wears ready-to-wear women's fashions from French fashion house Emmanuelle Khanh during a 1976 Spring-Summer fashion show in Paris. Her outfit includes a jacket, buttoned blouse, pants, and a hat. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Fashion model Grace Jones wears ready-to-wear women's fashions by French designer Emmanuelle Khanh for her French fashion house during a 1976-1977 Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris. Jones wears a light blue and white shirt, light blue pants, and a light, blue, brimmed hat. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

French designer Emmanuelle Khanh shows her 1980 spring-summer women's ready-to-wear collection in Paris. The model, who's face is covered with fabric, is wearing a light blue pleated dress. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Ines de la Fressange models ready-to-wear women's fashions by designer Emmanuelle Khanh for her French fashion house during a 1982-1983 Fall-Winter fashion show in Paris. Her outfit includes a white dress, white gloves, and a white hood. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Portrait de la syliste Emmanuelle Khanh, circa 1960 Ã Paris, France . (Photo by Giancarlo BOTTI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Miss Finland Dressed In Marinekko, Miss France In Emmanuelle Khanh, Miss Italy In Emilio Pucci, Miss England In Mary Quant And Miss Switzerland In Geneva In 1966 (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

FRANCE - AUGUST 01: The French Stylist (Left) Posing With Her Sister On A Plastic Coach Designed By Her Husband, Designer Quasar Khanh, On August 1St 1967. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

A fashion model wears a lined coat and matching skirt with a sweater by French fashion designer Emmanuelle Khanh at her autumn-winter 1987-1988 fashion show in Paris. Khanh presented her women's ready-to-wear collection at the show. (Photo by Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)