Yosemite National Park's Tuolumne Meadows is shown, Thursday, June 15, 2006, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Looking east across the Tuolumne River you can see Lembert Dome and Mt. Dana. (Al Golub, AP)

The setting sun hits Horsetail Fall at just the right angle to light it up as if it's on fire, in Yosemite, Calif. This natural phenomena occurs for just two weeks in February and is reminiscent of the old firefall of burning embers that park employees pushed over Glacier Point to entertain guests until 1968. (Bethany Gediman, Yosemite National Park Service / AP)