Director Xavier Dolan (C) , Grand Prix award winner, reacts next to director Olivier Assayas (L) and director Cristian Mungiu, ex-aequo Best Directors award winners, during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Xavier Dolan (R), Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), reacts with producer Nancy Grant during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Director Xavier Dolan (R), Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), is congratulated by jury member actor Donald Sutherland during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Director Xavier Dolan, Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), reacts with producer Nancy Grant during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2016.

Director Xavier Dolan, Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), poses during a photocall after the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Director Xavier Dolan, Grand Prix award winner for his film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World), cries during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY