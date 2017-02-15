La maison Gucci interdite de défilé sur l'Acropole à Athènes en Grèce
L'Acropole n'est ni à vendre ni à louer : la Grèce vient de réaffirmer ce message en rejetant une demande de Gucci d'organiser un défilé de haute couture en juin sur le site antique, relevaient mercredi les médias grecs.
La décision a été prise à l'unanimité mardi soir par le Conseil central d'archéologie, KAS, sourcilleux gardien du patrimoine antique grec.
"L'Acropole est un symbole pour toute l'humanité, qui ne peut pas être l'enjeu de transactions commerciales", a affirmé, citée par les médias, la secrétaire générale du ministère de la Culture, Maria Andreadakis-Vlazakis, pour justifier ce refus.
Gucci, la maison-phare du groupe de luxe Kering, s'était pourtant voulue convaincante: sa demande comportait apparemment une contribution de 2 millions d'euros au programme de conservation du site de l'Acropole, et faisait miroiter des bénéfices touristiques pour le pays, en grave crise économique.
"Nous sommes toujours ouverts au mécénat", mais la "difficile situation économique du pays" n'est pas un argument pour céder le monument, a argumenté Mme Andreadakis-Vlazakis.
La presse avait été moins polie, le grand quotidien Kathimerini qualifiant ainsi la demande de Gucci "d'humiliation", et "de cynisme abject" ses arguments financiers en faveur du site.
Le temple du Parthénon, qui devait servir de décor principal au défilé, "fait partie de l'héritage culturel mondial, non seulement parce qu'il est beau, mais, plus important, parce que c'est le vibrant symbole de la démocratie", a rappelé l'éditorialiste.
En dépit de plusieurs décisions du ministère de la Culture visant à la faciliter, l'exploitation à but commercial des antiquités et sites grecs reste rarissime en Grèce.
Y compris pour le cinéma: seuls quelques rares élus, dont la réalisatrice gréco-canadienne Nia Vardalos et l'américain Francis Ford Coppola ont ainsi pu tourner sur l'Acropole ces dernières années.
Kathimerini cite aussi des photos de la chanteuse Jennifer Lopez, autorisées en 2008 sur l'Acropole par le ministre de la Culture d'alors, hors avis du KAS.
Monument le plus visité de Grèce, l'Acropole qui regroupe les temples du Parthénon, d'Athéna Niké et de l'Erechtéion a acquis sa physionomie actuelle au Ve siècle av. J.-C., l'âge d'or de la démocratie athénienne, sous l'impulsion du grand dirigeant Périclès.
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
-
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 21: A model walks the runway at the Gucci designed by Alessandro Michele show Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 21, 2016 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
À VOIR AUSSI