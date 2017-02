Racisme: des artistes et des journalistes dénoncent les Grammy

Chance the Rapper celebrates as he accepts the Grammy for Best Rap Album for "Coloring Book" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce accepts the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for "Lemonade" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Megadeth accepts the Best Metal Performance award for 'Dystopia' onstage at the Premiere Ceremony during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: The Recording Academy's chairman of the board John Poppo (L) and producer Paul Jefferies poses with the Best Rap Song Grammy, for 'Hotline Bling' backstage at the Premiere Ceremony during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Celine Dion (R) presents the Song Of The Year award for 'Hello' to songwriter Adele Adkins onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Director Melina Matsoukas, winner of Best Music Video for 'Formation' (Beyonce), poses in the press room during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Songwriter Adele Adkins accepts the Song Of The Year award for 'Hello' onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

Hillary Scott poses with the awards she won for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Thy Will" and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for "Love Remains" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake