De jeunes franchisés déçus par GoGazon

This four-bedroom home in Hong Kong's Peak area is 4,600 square feet of luxury. The unit receives plenty of daylight thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and a view overlooking the harbour. Every bedroom has its own bathroom, while the master has its own balcony. The second floor bedrooms also have a terrace.

There aren't many real estate opportunities on London's Kensington Palace Gardens. But this one offers buyers a chance at a mansion with six bedrooms, a reception and dining room, double garage, terrace and private garden. The listing is so exclusive that prospective buyers have to submit background information with the realtor before learning any more about it.

A penthouse fit for royalty, this unit comes with five rooms in almost 4,000 square feet of living space. It has two entrances, a dining room that opens on to a terrace and four bedrooms, each with their own bathroom.

Finding real estate proved challenging on this French street. It was easier to find the Four Seasons Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, luxurious accommodation that would be perfectly at home in a James Bond film. The hotel has a Michelin-starred restaurant, an 8,000-square-foot spa, and gorgeous views of the French Riviera.

A corner unit at The Marq on Paterson Hill, a project residing in one of Singapore's priciest areas. The apartment is 3,089 square feet, and it has park views in a building that also boasts a lap pool.

This villa offers you a panoramic view of the Mediterranean from the shores of Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. It has covered terraces, a pool, and five bedrooms.

Ostozhenka is known as "Moscow's Golden Mile," and it's easy to see why. A statue of Friedrich Engels, co-author of "The Communist Manifesto," overlooks this street where you can find buildings raised before the Russian Revolution and Art Nouveau architecture. To hit home its upscale nature, there's even a restaurant called "Snobs." A four-bedroom apartment at Ostozhenka, 7 has almost 2,000 square feet of space, with pastel-coloured walls, a fenced yard and security around the clock.

Largely known as a shopping district, New York's Fifth Avenue is also the site of some ritzy real estate that has been home to famous figures including entrepreneur David Koch and fashion designer Vera Wang. Sotheby's International Realty is pitching a "simplex" of 12 rooms for just under C$27 million at 1060 Park Avenue. It's a corner suite that gives residents a gorgeous view of Central Park. Interior features include a library, classy dining room and a corner living room with a wood-burning fireplace. This is high living.