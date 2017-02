Alanis Morissette, left, and Demi Lovato perform at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Recording artist Alanis Morissette arrives at the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Alanis Morissette attends the 6th Annual ELLE Women In Music Celebration Presented By eBay at Boulevard3 on Wednesday, May 20, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

June 2014

With actress Ashley Fink, June 2014

May 2014

With Marianne Williamson, May 2014

October 2013

November 2013

April 2013

April 2013

With husband Mario Treadway, March 2013

November 2012

September 2012

August 2012

August 2012

With Alicia Silverstone, August 2012

August 2012

June 2012

June 2012

November 2011

May 2008

September 2009

January 2006

December 2004

June 2004

With Ryan Reynolds, April 2004

May 2004

With Ryan Reynolds, May 2003

February 2002

July 2001

January 1999

February 1999

September 1996