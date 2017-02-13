Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Une banderole dénonçant la complicité entre Justin Trudeau et Donald Trump installée à Montréal

C’est par une bannière incendiaire que le Collectif Ouvrons les Frontières Montréal a voulu dénoncer l’«hypocrisie» dont le gouvernement Trudeau fait preuve en rencontrant le président américain Donald Trump lundi.

En matinée, on pouvait lire au coin de Crémazie et Christophe-Colomb à Montréal : « Trump Fasciste, Trudeau Complice » sur une banderole accrochée à l’autoroute Métropolitaine.

«Cette rencontre représente la normalisation de l’extrême droite, des politiques anti-immigrants, et somme toute démontre la complicité de tous les membres de la classe dirigeante», affirme Aimée Arsenault, membre du collectif, par voie de communiqué.

trump trudeau

Donald Trump a récemment signé un décret controversé empêchant l’arrivée de nouveaux réfugiés et étrangers en provenance de pays qui ont une majorité de musulmans. Parmi ceux-ci, l’Iran, l’Irak, la Libye, la Somalie, le Soudan, la Syrie et le Yémen. Le décret a depuis été bloqué temporairement par l'administration américaine le temps d'être étudié.

Le collectif craint que dans le but faire des affaires avec le président américain - dans un contexte de renégociation imminente de l’Accord de libre-échange nord-américain (ALENA) - Ottawa ferme les yeux sur les droits des migrants.

Une crainte décuplée par les enjeux migratoires débattus de notre côté de la frontière. «Trudeau refuse toujours d’ouvrir les frontières aux réfugiés et aux sans papiers, d’annuler la rétrograde “Entente sur les tiers pays sûrs”, ou encore de considérer la régularisation de plus de 500 000 personnes sans statut vivant au Canada. Également, avec la proposition récente de la loi C-23, le gouvernement Trudeau incroyablement veut accroître le pouvoir des agents frontaliers des États-Unis au Canada», dénonce Jaspal Grewal du Collectif Ouvrons les Frontières.

«Pendant que Trudeau publie des tweets superficiels qui se veulent de relations publiques, la réalité de ses politiques témoigne visiblement de l’hypocrisie.»
— Jaspal Grewal

Le collectif indique qu'il s'engagera «dans les semaines et mois à venir à» dans d’autres gestes de désobéissance civile «pour ouvrir les frontières et refouler la montée de l’extrême droite».

