Madeline Stuart, mannequin atteinte de trisomie 21, a présenté sa 1ère collection à la Fashion Week de New-York
La Fashion Week de New-York vient de défier quelques canons de la mode. Dimanche 12 février, la jeune mannequin trisomique Madeline Stuart a en effet présenté sa première collection sportswear.
A 21 ans et plus de 600.000 fans sur Facebook, la mannequin qui avait déjà défilé sous les bravos à New York en septembre 2015, est cette fois revenue présenter sa première collection. Pour les débuts de sa marque "21 Reasons Why", cette Australienne de 20 ans a présenté une ligne sport et décontractée en lycra- avec collants, jupes et hauts barrés de messages comme "Supermannequin" ou "Je suis la Fashion Week". "C'est (une ligne) dans laquelle tout le monde peut être confortable et se sentir bien dans sa peau", a expliqué à l'AFP Rosanne Stuart, la mère de Madeline.
Découvrez ci-dessous la collection de Madeline Stuart diffusée dimanche en direct sur son compte Facebook:
Référence au chromosome à l'origine de la trisomie
Le nom de la marque est une référence au 21ème chromosome, dont l'anomalie est à l'origine de la trisomie, mais aussi à la volonté de voir le monde gagner en diversité, et au souhait partagé d'avoir 21 ans, a-t-elle expliqué. Elle a souligné que la collection avait été entièrement créée par sa fille ainsi qu'elle-même.
Madeline entend continuer à imprimer sa marque dans la mode: elle devait participer à un défilé lundi 13 février, travailler comme mannequin à Los Angeles et Londres, et espère montrer bientôt sa collection à Denver et à la Semaine de la mode de Paris. La jeune femme a aussi récemment obtenu un visa de travail américain, la "seule personne à souffrir d'un handicap mental" à avoir réussi à en obtenir un, a souligné sa mère. Le défilé de Madeline s'inscrivait dans une série de présentations originales organisées dans une galerie d'art du quartier de Lower East Side.
Avant "21 reasons Why", les invités avaient assisté à un autre défilé fort en émotions, consacré à des femmes ayant été atteintes d'un cancer du sein. Seize femmes, d'âges et d'origines ethniques diverses, ont présenté de la lingerie et des tenues d'intérieur signées Anaono, qui conçoit des vêtements spécialement pensés pour les femmes ayant eu une mastectomie ou une opération du sein.
Certaines participantes ont dévoilé avec fierté leur poitrine reconstruite ou les doubles mastectomies subites, sous les encouragements du public, lors d'un défilé destiné à améliorer la connaissance de la maladie et à encourager la recherche.
Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, presents creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, assists with body painting models backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show casted a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome is embraced by her mother Rosanne Stuart as Designers Hendrik Vermeulen (L) and JD Meyer-Vermeulen (R) look on after presenting the Henndrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show casted a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show casted a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
