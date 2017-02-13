Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, presents creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart at New York Fashion Week Art Hearts Fashion NYFW FW/17 at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on February 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, assists with body painting models backstage before the FTL Moda Presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show casted a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome is embraced by her mother Rosanne Stuart as Designers Hendrik Vermeulen (L) and JD Meyer-Vermeulen (R) look on after presenting the Henndrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show casted a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Madeline Stuart, an Australian model with Down Syndrome, presents a creation from the Hendrik Vermeulen label during the FTL Moda presentation of the Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Station, New York, September 13, 2015. FTL Moda presented a range of designers and partnered with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and Global Disability Inclusion. The show casted a diverse range of models, including models living with disabilities. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, is prepared backstage before presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, acknowledges attendees after presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Cianneh Browne waits backstage before presenting creations from 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Australian model and designer Madeline Stuart, who has Down syndrome, is dressed backstage before presenting creations from her label 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, U.S., February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly