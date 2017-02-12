Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Bafta du meilleur acteur pour Casey Affleck dans «Manchester by the Sea»

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

L'acteur américain Casey Affleck, frère de Ben, a remporté dimanche à Londres, lors de la cérémonie des récompenses britanniques du cinéma, le Bafta du meilleur acteur pour son interprétation de tuteur déboussolé dans le drame "Manchester by the Sea".

Il s'est imposé devant Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Andrew Garfield (Tu ne tueras point), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals) et Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic).

Abonnez-vous à notre page HuffPost Québec Divertissement
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
BAFTA 2016 Red Carpet
sur
  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor Leonardo Di Caprio poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Julianne Moore attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Presenter Laura Whitmore poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Presenter Laura Whitmore poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Olga Kurylenko poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Olga Kurylenko poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Saoirse Ronan poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Annabel Wallace poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Annabel Wallace poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Annabel Wallace poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor John Boyega poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor John Boyega poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Laura Haddock poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor Matt Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor Matt Smith poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Alicia Vikander poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Laura Haddock poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Laura Haddock poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Angela Bassett attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

  • BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

    Julie Walters attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London.EMPICS Entertainment Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 14, 2016. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment

  • BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

    Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 14, 2016. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Baftas. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

  • BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

    Jack O'Connell attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London.EMPICS Entertainment Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 14, 2016. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment

  • BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

    Benicio del Toro attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London.EMPICS Entertainment Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 14, 2016. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment

  • MANDATORY BYLINE: Jon Furniss / Corbis<BR/> Valentino arriving at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House, London, Britain on 14 Feb 2016. <P> Pictured: Valentino <B>Ref: SPL1227538 140216 </B><BR/> Picture by: Jon Furniss / Corbis<B

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Gemma Chan poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Isla Fisher attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Antonia Thomas attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Jack Whitehall attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Rebel Wilson poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Emilia Clarke poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Julianne Moore attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

    Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 14, 2016. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Baftas. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Dakota Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actress Dakota Johnson poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor Leonardo Di Caprio, left, and director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor Leonardo Di Caprio poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor Leonardo Di Caprio poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

  • Britain BAFTA 2016 Film Awards Arrivals

    Actor Cuba Gooding Jr poses for photographers upon arrival at the BAFTA 2016 film awards at the Royal Opera House in London, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Matt Damon (R) and Luciana Barroso attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Stanley Tucci (L) and Felicity Blunt attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Gwendoline Christie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Hannah Bagshawe (L) and Eddie Redmayne attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Eddie Redmayne attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Luciana Barroso (L) and Matt Damon attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Idris Elba attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • EE British Academy Film Awards - VIP Red Carpet Arrivals

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Eddie Izzard attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

  • BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

    Stefanie Powers attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London.EMPICS Entertainment Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 14, 2016. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment

  • BAFTA Film Awards 2016 - Arrivals - London

    Zoe Ball attending the EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London.EMPICS Entertainment Photo. Picture date: Sunday February 14, 2016. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/ EMPICS Entertainment

  • MANDATORY BYLINE: Jon Furniss / Corbis<BR/> Domhnall Gleeson arriving at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House, London, Britain on 14 Feb 2016. <P> Pictured: Matt Damon <B>Ref: SPL1227564 140216 </B><BR/> Picture by: Jon Furniss /

  • MANDATORY BYLINE: Jon Furniss / Corbis<BR/> Domhnall Gleeson arriving at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House, London, Britain on 14 Feb 2016. <P> Pictured: Eddie Redmayne <B>Ref: SPL1227564 140216 </B><BR/> Picture by: Jon Furnis

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions