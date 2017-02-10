Samuel Huot comparaîtra pour avoir tenu des propos haineux
Après avoir subi une évaluation psychiatrique, le jeune homme accusé d'avoir fomenté la haine dans la foulée de l'attentat de Québec est jugé apte à comparaître. Samuel Huot, 20 ans, avait été arrêté le 2 février en raison de propos racistes et xénophobes tenus sur Facebook.
L'accusé reviendra en cour le 13 mars. D'ici là, il est liberté sous certaines conditions. Le père de l'accusé doit notamment déposer une caution de 1000 $. Samuel Huot ne pourra pas posséder d'arme et devra s'absentir de naviguer sur le web. Il ne pourra pas non plus posséder d'ordinateur ou d'autres appareils pouvant se brancher à Internet.
Arrêté par la division des crimes majeurs du Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) le 2 février, Samuel Huot aurait tenu des propos haineux sur Facebook peu de temps après l'attentat qui a fait six morts au Centre culturel islamique de Québec.
Sur le réseau social, le jeune homme a été confronté par d'autres internautes. Samuel Huot se serait défendu en disant que ses propos étaient « du troll » et que ceux qui le connaissent savent qu'il a exagéré « pour choquer et offenser ».
C'est une dénonciation au 641-AGIR qui a entraîné son arrestation.
