En attendant le tapis rouge des Grammy Awards 2017

Publication:
En attendant dimanche 12 fÃ©vrier, la cÃ©rÃ©monie des Grammys 2017, retour sur le meilleur de la cÃ©rÃ©monie de l'an dernier et les tenues qui nous ont le plus sÃ©duites.

Retour sur les 4 coups de coeur de la rÃ©daction.

La tenue coup de coeur d'Hadi Hassin, journaliste au pupitre

Â«La robe de Selena Gomez Ã©pouse parfaitement ses courbes, la met en valeur et le cÃ´tÃ© scintillant apporte une touche glamour, parfait pour une cÃ©rÃ©monie telle que les Grammys.Â»

selena gomez

La tenue coup de coeur de MÃ©lissa Pelletier, Ã‰ditrice divertissement

Â«Classique, Carrie Underwood a optÃ© pour la robe noire longue, qui laisse joliment voir sa jambe. Une rÃ©ussite assurÃ©e peut-Ãªtre, mais une rÃ©ussite tout de mÃªme sur un tapis rouge qui laissait vraiment Ã  dÃ©sirer cette annÃ©e!Â»

carrie underwood

La tenue coup de coeur de Marie-Michelle Lauzon, responsable contenu vidÃ©o

Â«Justin Bieber, pour l'audace du veston blanc - et d'oser le noir et blancÂ»

justin bieber

La tenue coup de coeur d'Elsa Vecchi, Ã‰ditrice Style

Â«Lady Gaga pour son audace - dont on ne parle mÃªme plus - et son sens du style incomparable. VÃªtue de cette robe signÃ©e Marc Jacobs Custom associÃ©e Ã  cette perruque et ces chaussures, la star est tout simplement et parfaitement Lady Gaga - au top pour son hommage Ã  David Bowie.Â»

lady gaga

Pour vous voir toutes les photos du tapis rouge 2016 dans la galerie ci-dessous.

Grammys 2016 Red Carpet Photos
sur
  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Lady Gaga arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Lady Gaga arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Lady Gaga arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Bruno Mars (L) and Jessica Caban attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Pharrell Williams arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Justin Bieber arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Sam Smith arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Anna Kendrick arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Ciara arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Ariana Grande arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Justin Bieber arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Jaxon Bieber, left, and Justin Bieber arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Demi Lovato arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Mya arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Adele arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Wiz Khalifa attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Janelle Monae arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Kendrick Lamar attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    The Weeknd, left, and Bella Hadid arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Taylor Swift arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Model Chrissy Teigen attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Selena Gomez arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Simone Smith, left, and LL Cool J arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Zendaya attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Alessandra Ambrosio arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Florence Welch arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Ellie Goulding arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Ellie Goulding arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Carrie Underwood arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Michelle Pesce arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Tori Kelly arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Big Sean attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Andra Day arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Common arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Dave Grohl, left, and Jordyn Blum arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Skylar Grey arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Dencia arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Faith Evans attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Manika arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Giuliana Rancic arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Josh Groban arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Ellie Soufi attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    DJ Khaled arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Z LaLa attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Avi Kaplan, from left, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix arrive at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer-songwriter Lori Henriques attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • The 58th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

    Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 58th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Songwriter Bonnie McKee attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Comedian Lisa Lampanelli attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Diamond White attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Model Bella Harris (L) and record producer Jimmy Jam attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Megan Nicole attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Musician Flying Lotus attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Marcy attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: TV personality Keltie Knight attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lianne La Havas attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Kehlani attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Musician Cedric Burnside attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Musician Rhiannon Giddens attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Tasha Cobbs attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Vassy attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Madison Beer attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Brook D'Leau attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

  • The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Lalah Hathaway attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

