Meilleure chanson de rap

Fat Joe et Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"

Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"

Drake, "Hotline Bling"

Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz)"

Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)

Meilleur album de rap

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Meilleure performance country solo

Brandy Clark, "Love Can Go to Hell"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Maren Morris, "My Church"

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Meilleure performance par un duo/groupe country

Dierks Bentley, "Different for Girls (feat. Elle King)"

Brothers Osborne, "21 Summer"

Kenny Chesney, "Setting the World on Fire (feat. Pink)"

Pentatonix, "Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)"

Chris Young, "Think of You (feat. Cassadee Pope)"