Grammy Awards 2017: Suivez notre couverture en direct! (VIDÉO/PHOTOS)
Avez-vous hâte à dimanche? Dès 20h, les Grammy Awards prendront d'assaut votre écran sur CBS! Animée par James Corden, la cérémonie soulignera les plus grands talents de la musique.
Déjà, on sait que Beyoncé est dans la mire, en dépassant de loin Drake, Rihanna et Kanye West. Comment la soirée tournera-t-elle?
Ne manquez pas notre couverture en direct ce dimanche dès 18h. Potins, tapis rouge, gagnants... On reste à l'affût pour vous!
Découvrez ici toutes les nominations:
Chanson de l'année
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Adele, "Hello"
Mike Posner, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Enregistrement de l'année
Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
Album de l'année
Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Drake, Views
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Révélation de l'année
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Marin Morris
Anderson .Paak
Meilleure performance pop solo
Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Hold Up"
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece (Idol Version)"
Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"
Meilleure performance pop duo/groupe
The Chainsmokers, "Closer (feat. Halsey)
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)"
Sia, "Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
Meilleur album pop vocal traditionnel
Andrea Bocelli, Cinema
Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels
Josh Groban, Stages Live
Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway
Meilleur album pop vocal
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This Is Acting
Meilleur enregistrement dance
Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up"
The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)"
Flume, "Never Be Like You (feat. Kai)"
Riton, "Rinse & Repeat (feat. Kah-Lo)"
Sofi Tukker, "Drinkee"
Meilleur album dance/musique électronique
Flume, Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho, Epoch
Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future
Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII
Meilleur album instrumental contemporain
Herb Alpert, Human Nature
Bill Frisell, When You Wish Upon a Star
Steve Gadd Band, Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY
Chuck Loeb, Unspoken
Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha
Meilleure performance rock
Alabama Shakes, "Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)"
Beyoncé, "Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)"
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Disturbed, "The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Meilleure performance metal
Baroness, "Shock Me"
Gojira, "Silvera"
Korn, "Rotting in Vain"
Megadeath, "Dystopia"
Periphery, "The Price Is Wrong"
Meilleure chanson rock
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Radiohead, "Burn the Witch"
Metallica, "Hardwired"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Highly Suspect, "My Name Is Human"
Meilleur album rock
Blink-182, California
Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty
Gojira, Magma
Panic! at the Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Weezer, Weezer
Meilleur album de musique alternative
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
David Bowie, Blackstar
PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
Meilleure performance R&B
BJ The Chicago Kid, "Turnin' Me Up"
Ro James, "Permission"
Musiq Soulchild, "I Do"
Rihanna, "Needed Me"
Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"
Meilleure performance R&B traditionnel
William Bell, "The Three of Me"
BJ The Chicago Kid, "Woman's World"
Fantasia, "Sleeping With the One I Love"
Lalah Hathaway, "Angel"
Jill Scott, "Can't Wait"
Meilleure chanson R&B
PartyNextDoor, "Come See Me (feat. Drake)"
Bryson Tiller, "Exchange"
Rihanna, "Kiss It Better"
Maxwell, "Lake by the Ocean"
Tory Lanez, "Luv"
Meilleur album urbain contemporain
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are King
Anderson .Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, Anti
Meilleur album R&B
BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition, Healing Season
Mya, Smoove Jones
Meilleure performance rap
Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)"
Desiigner, "Panda"
Drake, "Pop Style (feat. The Throne)"
Fat Joe et Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"
ScHoolboy Q, "That Part (feat. Kanye West)"
Meilleure performance rap/chantée
Beyoncé, "Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)"
Drake, "Hotline Bling"
D.R.A.M., "Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty)"
Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)
Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"
Meilleure chanson de rap
Fat Joe et Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"
Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"
Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz)"
Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)
Meilleur album de rap
Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
Meilleure performance country solo
Brandy Clark, "Love Can Go to Hell"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Maren Morris, "My Church"
Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Meilleure performance par un duo/groupe country
Dierks Bentley, "Different for Girls (feat. Elle King)"
Brothers Osborne, "21 Summer"
Kenny Chesney, "Setting the World on Fire (feat. Pink)"
Pentatonix, "Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)"
Chris Young, "Think of You (feat. Cassadee Pope)"
Meilleure chanson country
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"
Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"
Maren Morris, "My Church"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Meilleur album country
Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town
Loretta Lynn, Full Circle
Maren Morris, Hero
Sturgill Simpson, A Hero's Guide to Earth
Keith Urban, Ripcord
Meilleur album New Age
John Burke, Orogen
Enya, Dark Sky Island
Peter Kater & Tina Guo, Inner Passion
Vangelis, Rosetta
White Sun, White Sun II
Meilleur album solo jazz improvisé
Joey Alexander, "Countdown"
Ravi Coltrane, "In Movement"
Fred Hersch, "We See"
Brad Mehldau, "I Concentrate on You"
John Scofield, "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry"
Meilleur album jazz vocal
René Marie, Sound of Red
Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling, Upward Spiral
Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley
Catherine Russell, Harlem on My Mind
The Tierney Sutton Band, The Sting Variations
Meilleur album jazz instrumental
Kenny Barron Trio, Book of Intution
Peter Erskine, Dr. Um
The Fred Hersch Trio, Sunday Night at the Vanguard
Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau, Nearness
John Scofield, Country for Old Men
Meilleur album grand ensemble jazz
Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, Real Enemies
John Beasley, Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1
John Daversa, Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of The Beatles
Bob Mintzer, All L.A. Band
Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Meilleur album latin jazz
Andy González, Entre Colegas
Brian Lynch, Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw
Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta, Canto América
Trio Da Paz, 30
Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac
Meilleure performance/chanson gospel
Shirley Caesar, "It's Alright, It's OK (feat. Anthony Hamilton)"
Jekalyn Carr, "You're Bigger (Live)"
Travis Greene, "Made a Way (Live)"
Tamela Mann, "God Provides"
Hezekiah Walker, "Better"
Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine
Lauren Daigle, "Trust in You"
For King & Country, "Priceless"
Natalie Grant, "King of the World"
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, "Thy Will"
Zach Williams, "Chain Breaker"
Meilleur album de gospel
Tim Bowman Jr., Listen
Shirley Caesar, Fill This House
Todd Dulaney, A Worshipper's Heart [Live]
Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
William Murphy, Demonstrate [Live]
Meilleur album de musique chrétienne contemporaine
All Sons & Daughters, Poets & Saints
Crowder, American Prodigal
Natalie Grant, Be One
Hillsong Young & Free, Youth Revival [Live]
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains
Meilleur album de gospel roots
Gaither Vocal Band, Better Together
The Isaacs, Nature's Symphony in 432
Joey+Rory, Hymns
Gordon Mote, Hymns and Songs of Inspiration
Artistes divers, God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson
Meilleur album de Latin Pop
Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas
Gaby Moreno, Ilusión
Laura Pausini, Similares
Sanalejo, Seguir Latiendo
Diego Torres, Buena Vida
Meilleur album de rock latino, urbain ou alternatif
ile, ilevitable
Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas, L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)
La Santa Cecilia, Buenaventura
Los Rakas, Los Rakas
Carla Morrison, Amor Supremo
Meilleur album de musique mexicaine régionale (dont Tejano)
Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Raíces
Joss Favela, Hecho a Mano
Vicente Fernández, Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)
La Maquinaria Norteña, Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006.
Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Tributo a Joan Sebastian y Rigoberto Alfaro
Meilleur album latino tropical
Fonseca, Conexión
Formell y Los Van Van, La Fantasia Homenaje a Juan Formell
Grupo Niche, Aniversario
La Sonora Santanera, La Sonora Santanera en Su 60 Aniversario
Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, Donde Están?
Meilleure performance american roots
Avett Brothers, "Ain't No Man"
Blind Boys of Alabama, "Mother's Children Have a Hard Time"
Rhiannon Giddens, "Factory Girl"
Sarah Jarosz, "House of Mercy"
Lori McKenna, "Wreck You"
Meilleure chanson american roots
Robbie Fulks, "Alabama at Night"
Jack White, "City Lights"
Eric Adcock and Roddie Romero, "Gulfstream"
Vince Gill, "Kid Sister"
Lori McKenna and Felix McTeigue, "Wreck You"
Meilleur album de musique américaine
The Avett Brothers, True Sadness
William Bell, This Is Where I Live
Kris Kristofferson, The Cedar Creek Sessions
Lori McKenna, The Bird & the Rifle
The Time Jumpers, Kid Sister
Meilleur album bluegrass
Blue Highway, Original Traditional
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Burden Bearer
Laurie Lewis andThe Right Hands, The Hazel and Alice Sessions
Claire Lynch, North by South
O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor, Coming Home
Meilleur album de blues
Lurrie Bell, Can't Shake This Feeling
Joe Bonamassa, Live at the Greek Theatre
Luther Dickinson, Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II)
Vasti Jackson, The Soul of Jimmie Rogers
Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat
Meilleur album de blues contemporain
Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland
Janiva Magness, Love Wins Again
Kenny Neal, Bloodline
The Record Company, Give It Back to You
Joe Louis Walker, Everybody Wants a Piece
Meilleur album folk
Judy Collins and Ari Hest, Silver Skies Blue
Robbie Fulks, Upland Stories
Rhiannon Giddens, Factory Girl
Sierra Hull, Weighted Mind
Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent
Meilleur album de musique roots régionale
Barry Jean Ancelet and Sam Broussard, Broken Promised Land
Northern Cree, It's a Cree Thing
Kalani Pe'a, E Walea
Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars, Gulfstream
Artistes divers, I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax in the Evangeline Country
Meilleur album reggae
Devin Di Dakta and J.L, Sly & Robbie Presents...Reggae for Her
J Boog, Rose Petals
Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley
Raging Fyah, Everlasting
Rebelution, Falling Into Place
SOJA, SOJA: Live in Virginia
Meilleur album de musique du monde
Celtic Woman, Destiny
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers
Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Hope
Anoushka Shankar, Land of Gold
Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil, Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live
Meilleur album pour enfants
Frances England, Explorer of the World
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One
Recess Monkey, Novelties
Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could, Press Play
The Okee Dokee Brothers, Saddle Up
Meilleur album parlé
Amy Schumer, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo
Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox
Patti Smith, M Train
Artistes divers, Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk
Elvis Costello, Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink
Meilleur album comique
David Cross, ...America...Great…
Margaret Cho, American Myth
Tig Notaro, Boyish Girl Interrupted
Amy Schumer, Live at the Apollo
Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping
Meilleur album de comédie musicale
Bright Star
The Color Purple
Fiddler on the Roof
Kinky Boots
Waitress
Meilleure compilation bande-originale pour un média visuel
Amy
Miles Ahead
Straight Outta Compton
Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition)
Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1
Meilleure bande-originale pour un média visuel
Thomas Newman, Bridge of Spies
Ennio Morricone, Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight
Alva Noto et Ryuichi Sakamoto, The Revenant
John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Stranger Things: Volume 1
Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Stranger Things: Volume 2
Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel
Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Pink, "Just Like Fire"
Skrillex and Rick Ross, "Purple Lamborghini"
Shakira, "Try Everything"
Peter Gabriel, "The Veil"
Meilleure composition instrumentale
Thomas Newman, "Bridge of Spies (End Title)"
Tim Davies, "The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade for Double Big Band)"
Alan Ferber, "Flow"
Ennio Morricone, "L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Versione Integrale"
Ted Nash, "Spoken at Midnight"
Meilleur arrangement, instrumental ou a cappella
John Beasley, "Ask Me Now"
Sammy Nestico, "Good 'Swing' Wenceslas"
Christian Jacob, "Linus & Lucy"
John Daversa, "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds"
Ted Nash, "We Three Kings"
Jacob Collier, "You and I"
Meilleur arrangement, instrumental ou vocal
Gordon Goodwin, "Do You Hear What I Hear?"
John Daversa, "Do You Want to Know a Secret"
Jacob Collier, "Flintstones"
Alan Broadbent, "I'm a Fool to Want You"
Barry Childs and Larry Klein, "Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)"
Meilleur packaging d'enregistrement
Rihanna, Anti (Deluxe Edition)
David Bowie, Blackstar
Parquet Courts, Human Performance
Reckless Kelly, Sunset Motel
Bon Iver, 22, A Million
Meilleur coffret ou packaging d'édition limitée
Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015
J. Views, 401 Days
The 1975, I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (Box Set)
Trey Anastasio, Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)
Paul McCartney, Tug of War (Deluxe Editon)
Meilleures notes d'album
Kris Kristofferson, The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection
Artistes divers, The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp
Artistes divers, Ork Records: New York, New York
Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along
Artistes divers, Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900
Meilleur album historique
Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition)
Artistes divers, Music of Morocco From the Library of Congress: Recorded by Paul Bowles, 1959
Artistes divers, Ork Records: New York, New York
Vladimir Horowitz, Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983
Artistes divers, Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900
Meilleur album orchestré, non-classique
Andrew Bird, Are You Serious
David Bowie, Blackstar
Bonnie Raitt, Dig in Deep
Prince, Hit N Run Phase Two
Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent
Producteur de l'année, non-classique
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Meilleur enregistement remixé
Soul Pacific, "Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)"
The Silver Lake Chorus, "Heavy Star Movin' (staRo Remix)"
Paul McCartney and Wings, "Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)"
Ry X, "Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)"
Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)"
The Chemical Brothers, "Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)"
Meilleur album son surround
Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare, Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard
Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta, Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ...
Primus, Primus & The Chocolate Factory (5.1 Surround Sound Edition)
Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene, Reflections
Meilleur album orchestré, classique
Mark Donahue et Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles
Alexander Lipay et Dmitriy Lipay, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Morten Lindberg, Reflections
Silas Brown et David Frost, Shadow of Sirius
Shawn Murphy et Nick Squire, Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9
Producteur de l'année, classique
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Marina A. Ledin et Victor Ledin
Judith Sherman
Robina G. Young
Meilleure performance orchestrale
San Francisco Symphony, "Bates: Works for Orchestra"
Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, "Ibert: Orchestral Works"
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, "Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100"
New York Philharmonic, "Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms"
Boston Symphony Orchestra, "Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9"
Meilleur enregistement d'opéra
James Conlon, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles
Giovanni Antonini, Handel: Giulio Cesare
Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Higdon: Cold Mountain
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro
Antonio Pappano, Szymanowski: Król Roger
Meilleure performance d'une chorale
Elisabeth Holte, "Himmelrand"
Edward Gardner, "Janáček: Glagolitic Mass"
Donald Nally, "Lloyd: Bonhoeffer"
Krzysztof Penderecki, "Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1"
Steven Fox, " Steinberg: Passion Week"
Meilleure performance par un petit ensemble/musique de chambre
ARC Ensemble, "Fitelberg: Chamber Works"
Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg and Trondheimsolistene, "Reflections"
Spektral Quartet, "Serious Business"
Third Coast Percussion, "Steve Reich"
Lincoln Trio, "Trios From Our Homelands"
Meilleur solo instrumental classique
Leila Josefowicz, "Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2"
Zuill Bailey, "Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway"
Christian Tetzlaff, "Dvořák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy"
Kristian Bezuidenhout, "Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9"
Gil Shaham, "1930s Violin Concertos, Vol. 2"
Vevo
Meilleur album vocal solo classique
Magdalena Kožená, Monteverdi
Sabine Devieilhe, Mozart: The Weber Sisters
Dorothea Röschmann, Schumann & Berg
Ian Bostridge, Shakespeare Songs
Anna Netrebko, Verismo
Meilleure compendium classique
Giancarlo Guerrero, Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon a Castle
Tõnu Kaljuste, Gesualdo
Martyn Brabbins, Vaughan Williams: Discoveries
Judith Farmer et Gernot Wolfgang, Wolfgang: Passing Through
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Zappa: 200 Motels - The Suites
Meilleure composition contemporaine classique
Mason Bates, Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology
Michael Daughtery, Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway
Jennifer Higdon, Higdon: Cold Mountain
Christopher Theofanidis, Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto
F. Kip Winger, Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky
Meilleur clip
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Leon Bridges, "River"
Coldplay, "Up & Up"
Jamie XX, "Gosh"
OK Go, "Upside Down & Inside Out"
Meilleure musique de film
Steve Aoki, I'll Sleep When I'm Dead
The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, The Music of Strangers
Artistes divers, American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry