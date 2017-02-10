Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Grammy Awards 2017: Suivez notre couverture en direct! (VIDÉO/PHOTOS)

Publication:
Avez-vous hâte à dimanche? Dès 20h, les Grammy Awards prendront d'assaut votre écran sur CBS! Animée par James Corden, la cérémonie soulignera les plus grands talents de la musique.

Déjà, on sait que Beyoncé est dans la mire, en dépassant de loin Drake, Rihanna et Kanye West. Comment la soirée tournera-t-elle?

Ne manquez pas notre couverture en direct ce dimanche dès 18h. Potins, tapis rouge, gagnants... On reste à l'affût pour vous!

Quelques morceaux récompensés lors des Grammys 2016
sur
  • Kendrick Lamar - Meilleur album rap pour «To Pimp a Butterfly»

  • Ed Sheeran - La chanson de l'année pour «Thinking Out Loud»

  • Bruno Mars et Mark Ronson - Meilleur performance d'un duo ou groupe pop pour «Uptown Funk»

  • Taylor Swift - Meilleur album vocal pop pour «1989»

  • Skrillex And Diplo et Justin Bieber - Meilleur enregistrement de danse pour «Where Are Ü Now»

  • Muse - Meilleur album rock pour «Drones»

  • The Weeknd - Meilleure performance R&B pour « Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)»

  • Ed Sheeran - Meilleure performance pop solo pour «Thinking Out Loud»

Découvrez ici toutes les nominations:

Chanson de l'année

Beyoncé, "Formation"

Adele, "Hello"

Mike Posner, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"

Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"

Enregistrement de l'année

Adele, "Hello"

Beyoncé, "Formation"

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"

Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)"

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

Album de l'année

Adele, 25

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Drake, Views

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth

Révélation de l'année

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Marin Morris

Anderson .Paak

Meilleure performance pop solo

Adele, "Hello"

Beyoncé, "Hold Up"

Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"

Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece (Idol Version)"

Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"

Meilleure performance pop duo/groupe

The Chainsmokers, "Closer (feat. Halsey)

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"

Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)"

Sia, "Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)"

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

Meilleur album pop vocal traditionnel

Andrea Bocelli, Cinema

Bob Dylan, Fallen Angels

Josh Groban, Stages Live

Willie Nelson, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Barbra Streisand, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway

Meilleur album pop vocal

Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato, Confident

Sia, This Is Acting

Meilleur enregistrement dance

Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up"

The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)"

Flume, "Never Be Like You (feat. Kai)"

Riton, "Rinse & Repeat (feat. Kah-Lo)"

Sofi Tukker, "Drinkee"

Meilleur album dance/musique électronique

Flume, Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho, Epoch

Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future

Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII

Meilleur album instrumental contemporain

Herb Alpert, Human Nature

Bill Frisell, When You Wish Upon a Star

Steve Gadd Band, Way Back Home: Live From Rochester, NY

Chuck Loeb, Unspoken

Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha

Meilleure performance rock

Alabama Shakes, "Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)"

Beyoncé, "Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)"

David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Disturbed, "The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Meilleure performance metal

Baroness, "Shock Me"

Gojira, "Silvera"

Korn, "Rotting in Vain"

Megadeath, "Dystopia"

Periphery, "The Price Is Wrong"

Meilleure chanson rock

David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Radiohead, "Burn the Witch"

Metallica, "Hardwired"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Highly Suspect, "My Name Is Human"

Meilleur album rock

Blink-182, California

Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty

Gojira, Magma

Panic! at the Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Weezer, Weezer

Meilleur album de musique alternative

Bon Iver, 22, A Million

David Bowie, Blackstar

PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Meilleure performance R&B

BJ The Chicago Kid, "Turnin' Me Up"

Ro James, "Permission"

Musiq Soulchild, "I Do"

Rihanna, "Needed Me"

Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"

Meilleure performance R&B traditionnel

William Bell, "The Three of Me"

BJ The Chicago Kid, "Woman's World"

Fantasia, "Sleeping With the One I Love"

Lalah Hathaway, "Angel"

Jill Scott, "Can't Wait"

Meilleure chanson R&B

PartyNextDoor, "Come See Me (feat. Drake)"

Bryson Tiller, "Exchange"

Rihanna, "Kiss It Better"

Maxwell, "Lake by the Ocean"

Tory Lanez, "Luv"

Meilleur album urbain contemporain

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Gallant, Ology

KING, We Are King

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

Rihanna, Anti

  

Meilleur album R&B

BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition, Healing Season

Mya, Smoove Jones

Meilleure performance rap

Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)"

Desiigner, "Panda"

Drake, "Pop Style (feat. The Throne)"

Fat Joe et Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"

ScHoolboy Q, "That Part (feat. Kanye West)"

Meilleure performance rap/chantée

Beyoncé, "Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)"

Drake, "Hotline Bling"

D.R.A.M., "Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty)"

Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)

Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"

Meilleure chanson de rap

Fat Joe et Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"

Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"

Drake, "Hotline Bling"

Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz)"

Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)

Meilleur album de rap

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Meilleure performance country solo

Brandy Clark, "Love Can Go to Hell"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Maren Morris, "My Church"

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Meilleure performance par un duo/groupe country

Dierks Bentley, "Different for Girls (feat. Elle King)"

Brothers Osborne, "21 Summer"

Kenny Chesney, "Setting the World on Fire (feat. Pink)"

Pentatonix, "Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)"

Chris Young, "Think of You (feat. Cassadee Pope)"

Meilleure chanson country

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"

Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"

Maren Morris, "My Church"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Meilleur album country

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town

Loretta Lynn, Full Circle

Maren Morris, Hero

Sturgill Simpson, A Hero's Guide to Earth

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Meilleur album New Age

John Burke, Orogen

Enya, Dark Sky Island

Peter Kater & Tina Guo, Inner Passion

Vangelis, Rosetta

White Sun, White Sun II

Meilleur album solo jazz improvisé

Joey Alexander, "Countdown"

Ravi Coltrane, "In Movement"

Fred Hersch, "We See"

Brad Mehldau, "I Concentrate on You"

John Scofield, "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry"

Meilleur album jazz vocal

René Marie, Sound of Red

Branford Marsalis Quartet and Kurt Elling, Upward Spiral

Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley

Catherine Russell, Harlem on My Mind

The Tierney Sutton Band, The Sting Variations

Meilleur album jazz instrumental

Kenny Barron Trio, Book of Intution

Peter Erskine, Dr. Um

The Fred Hersch Trio, Sunday Night at the Vanguard

Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau, Nearness

John Scofield, Country for Old Men

Meilleur album grand ensemble jazz

Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, Real Enemies

John Beasley, Presents Monk'estra, Vol. 1

John Daversa, Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of The Beatles

Bob Mintzer, All L.A. Band

Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Meilleur album latin jazz

Andy González, Entre Colegas

Brian Lynch, Madera Latino: A Latin Jazz Perspective on the Music of Woody Shaw

Michael Spiro/Wayne Wallace La Orquesta Sinfonietta, Canto América

Trio Da Paz, 30

Chucho Valdés, Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac

Meilleure performance/chanson gospel

Shirley Caesar, "It's Alright, It's OK (feat. Anthony Hamilton)"

Jekalyn Carr, "You're Bigger (Live)"

Travis Greene, "Made a Way (Live)"

Tamela Mann, "God Provides"

Hezekiah Walker, "Better"

Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine

Lauren Daigle, "Trust in You"

For King & Country, "Priceless"

Natalie Grant, "King of the World"

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, "Thy Will"

Zach Williams, "Chain Breaker"

Meilleur album de gospel

Tim Bowman Jr., Listen

Shirley Caesar, Fill This House

Todd Dulaney, A Worshipper's Heart [Live]

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

William Murphy, Demonstrate [Live]

Meilleur album de musique chrétienne contemporaine

All Sons & Daughters, Poets & Saints

Crowder, American Prodigal

Natalie Grant, Be One

Hillsong Young & Free, Youth Revival [Live]

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains

Meilleur album de gospel roots

Gaither Vocal Band, Better Together

The Isaacs, Nature's Symphony in 432

Joey+Rory, Hymns

Gordon Mote, Hymns and Songs of Inspiration

Artistes divers, God Don't Never Change: The Songs of Blind Willie Johnson

Meilleur album de Latin Pop

Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas

Gaby Moreno, Ilusión

Laura Pausini, Similares

Sanalejo, Seguir Latiendo

Diego Torres, Buena Vida

Meilleur album de rock latino, urbain ou alternatif

ile, ilevitable

Illya Kuryaki & The Valderamas, L.H.O.N. (La Humanidad O Nosotros)

La Santa Cecilia, Buenaventura

Los Rakas, Los Rakas

Carla Morrison, Amor Supremo

Meilleur album de musique mexicaine régionale (dont Tejano)

Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Raíces

Joss Favela, Hecho a Mano

Vicente Fernández, Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)

La Maquinaria Norteña, Generación Maquinaria Est. 2006.

Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea, Tributo a Joan Sebastian y Rigoberto Alfaro

Meilleur album latino tropical

Fonseca, Conexión

Formell y Los Van Van, La Fantasia Homenaje a Juan Formell

Grupo Niche, Aniversario

La Sonora Santanera, La Sonora Santanera en Su 60 Aniversario

Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, Donde Están?

Meilleure performance american roots

Avett Brothers, "Ain't No Man"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Mother's Children Have a Hard Time"

Rhiannon Giddens, "Factory Girl"

Sarah Jarosz, "House of Mercy"

Lori McKenna, "Wreck You"

Meilleure chanson american roots

Robbie Fulks, "Alabama at Night"

Jack White, "City Lights"

Eric Adcock and Roddie Romero, "Gulfstream"

Vince Gill, "Kid Sister"

Lori McKenna and Felix McTeigue, "Wreck You"

Meilleur album de musique américaine

The Avett Brothers, True Sadness

William Bell, This Is Where I Live

Kris Kristofferson, The Cedar Creek Sessions

Lori McKenna, The Bird & the Rifle

The Time Jumpers, Kid Sister

Meilleur album bluegrass

Blue Highway, Original Traditional

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Burden Bearer

Laurie Lewis andThe Right Hands, The Hazel and Alice Sessions

Claire Lynch, North by South

O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor, Coming Home

Meilleur album de blues

Lurrie Bell, Can't Shake This Feeling

Joe Bonamassa, Live at the Greek Theatre

Luther Dickinson, Blues & Ballads (A Folksinger's Songbook: Volumes I & II)

Vasti Jackson, The Soul of Jimmie Rogers

Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat

Meilleur album de blues contemporain

Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland

Janiva Magness, Love Wins Again

Kenny Neal, Bloodline

The Record Company, Give It Back to You

Joe Louis Walker, Everybody Wants a Piece

Meilleur album folk

Judy Collins and Ari Hest, Silver Skies Blue

Robbie Fulks, Upland Stories

Rhiannon Giddens, Factory Girl

Sierra Hull, Weighted Mind

Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent

Meilleur album de musique roots régionale

Barry Jean Ancelet and Sam Broussard, Broken Promised Land

Northern Cree, It's a Cree Thing

Kalani Pe'a, E Walea

Roddie Romero and The Hub City All-Stars, Gulfstream

Artistes divers, I Wanna Sing Right: Rediscovering Lomax in the Evangeline Country

Meilleur album reggae

Devin Di Dakta and J.L, Sly & Robbie Presents...Reggae for Her

J Boog, Rose Petals

Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Raging Fyah, Everlasting

Rebelution, Falling Into Place

SOJA, SOJA: Live in Virginia

Meilleur album de musique du monde

Celtic Woman, Destiny

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers

Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Hope

Anoushka Shankar, Land of Gold

Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil, Dois Amigos, Um Século De Música: Multishow Live

Meilleur album pour enfants

Frances England, Explorer of the World

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One

Recess Monkey, Novelties

Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could, Press Play

The Okee Dokee Brothers, Saddle Up

Meilleur album parlé

Amy Schumer, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo

Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox

Patti Smith, M Train

Artistes divers, Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History of L.A. Punk

Elvis Costello, Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink

Meilleur album comique

 

David Cross, ...America...Great…

Margaret Cho, American Myth

Tig Notaro, Boyish Girl Interrupted

Amy Schumer, Live at the Apollo

Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping

Meilleur album de comédie musicale

Bright Star

The Color Purple

Fiddler on the Roof

Kinky Boots

Waitress

Meilleure compilation bande-originale pour un média visuel

Amy

Miles Ahead

Straight Outta Compton

Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition)

Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1

Meilleure bande-originale pour un média visuel

Thomas Newman, Bridge of Spies

Ennio Morricone, Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight

Alva Noto et Ryuichi Sakamoto, The Revenant

John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Stranger Things: Volume 1

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Stranger Things: Volume 2

Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel

Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Pink, "Just Like Fire"

Skrillex and Rick Ross, "Purple Lamborghini"

Shakira, "Try Everything"

Peter Gabriel, "The Veil"

Meilleure composition instrumentale

Thomas Newman, "Bridge of Spies (End Title)"

Tim Davies, "The Expensive Train Set (An Epic Sarahnade for Double Big Band)"

Alan Ferber, "Flow"

Ennio Morricone, "L'Ultima Diligenza Di Red Rock - Versione Integrale"

Ted Nash, "Spoken at Midnight"

  

Meilleur arrangement, instrumental ou a cappella

John Beasley, "Ask Me Now"

Sammy Nestico, "Good 'Swing' Wenceslas"

Christian Jacob, "Linus & Lucy"

John Daversa, "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds"

Ted Nash, "We Three Kings"

Jacob Collier, "You and I"

Meilleur arrangement, instrumental ou vocal

Gordon Goodwin, "Do You Hear What I Hear?"

John Daversa, "Do You Want to Know a Secret"

Jacob Collier, "Flintstones"

Alan Broadbent, "I'm a Fool to Want You"

Barry Childs and Larry Klein, "Somewhere (Dirty Blvd) (Extended Version)"

Meilleur packaging d'enregistrement

Rihanna, Anti (Deluxe Edition)

David Bowie, Blackstar

Parquet Courts, Human Performance

Reckless Kelly, Sunset Motel

Bon Iver, 22, A Million

Meilleur coffret ou packaging d'édition limitée

Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015

J. Views, 401 Days

The 1975, I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It (Box Set)

Trey Anastasio, Paper Wheels (Deluxe Limited Edition)

Paul McCartney, Tug of War (Deluxe Editon)

Meilleures notes d'album

Kris Kristofferson, The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection

Artistes divers, The Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930: Knox County Stomp

Artistes divers, Ork Records: New York, New York

Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along

Artistes divers, Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900

Meilleur album historique

Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition)

Artistes divers, Music of Morocco From the Library of Congress: Recorded by Paul Bowles, 1959

Artistes divers, Ork Records: New York, New York

Vladimir Horowitz, Vladimir Horowitz: The Unreleased Live Recordings 1966-1983

Artistes divers, Waxing The Gospel: Mass Evangelism & The Phonograph, 1890-1900

Meilleur album orchestré, non-classique

Andrew Bird, Are You Serious

David Bowie, Blackstar

Bonnie Raitt, Dig in Deep

Prince, Hit N Run Phase Two

Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent

Producteur de l'année, non-classique

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Meilleur enregistement remixé

Soul Pacific, "Cali Coast (Psionics Remix)"

The Silver Lake Chorus, "Heavy Star Movin' (staRo Remix)"

Paul McCartney and Wings, "Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five (Timo Maas & James Teej Remix)"

Ry X, "Only (Kaskade x Lipless Remix)"

Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)"

The Chemical Brothers, "Wide Open (Joe Goddard Remix)"

Meilleur album son surround

Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Craig Hella Johnson & Conspirare, Johnson: Considering Matthew Shepard

Maja S.K. Ratkje, Cikada & Oslo Sinfonietta, Maja S.K. Ratkje: And Sing ...

Primus, Primus & The Chocolate Factory (5.1 Surround Sound Edition)

Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg & Trondheimsolistene, Reflections

Meilleur album orchestré, classique

Mark Donahue et Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Alexander Lipay et Dmitriy Lipay, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'Instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement

Morten Lindberg, Reflections

Silas Brown et David Frost, Shadow of Sirius

Shawn Murphy et Nick Squire, Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9

Producteur de l'année, classique

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Marina A. Ledin et Victor Ledin

Judith Sherman

Robina G. Young

Meilleure performance orchestrale

San Francisco Symphony, "Bates: Works for Orchestra"

Orchestre De La Suisse Romande, "Ibert: Orchestral Works"

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, "Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 In B-Flat Major, Op. 100"

New York Philharmonic, "Rouse: Odna Zhizn; Symphonies 3 & 4; Prospero's Rooms"

Boston Symphony Orchestra, "Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9"

Meilleur enregistement d'opéra

James Conlon, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

Giovanni Antonini, Handel: Giulio Cesare

Miguel Harth-Bedoya, Higdon: Cold Mountain

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Mozart: Le Nozze Di Figaro

Antonio Pappano, Szymanowski: Król Roger

Meilleure performance d'une chorale

Elisabeth Holte, "Himmelrand"

Edward Gardner, "Janáček: Glagolitic Mass"

Donald Nally, "Lloyd: Bonhoeffer"

Krzysztof Penderecki, "Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1"

Steven Fox, " Steinberg: Passion Week"

Meilleure performance par un petit ensemble/musique de chambre

ARC Ensemble, "Fitelberg: Chamber Works"

Øyvind Gimse, Geir Inge Lotsberg and Trondheimsolistene, "Reflections"

Spektral Quartet, "Serious Business"

Third Coast Percussion, "Steve Reich"

Lincoln Trio, "Trios From Our Homelands"

Meilleur solo instrumental classique

Leila Josefowicz, "Adams, J.: Scheherazade.2"

Zuill Bailey, "Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway"

Christian Tetzlaff, "Dvořák: Violin Concerto & Romance; Suk: Fantasy"

Kristian Bezuidenhout, "Mozart: Keyboard Music, Vols. 8 & 9"

Gil Shaham, "1930s Violin Concertos, Vol. 2"

Miranda Lambert, Vice

Meilleur album vocal solo classique

Magdalena Kožená, Monteverdi

Sabine Devieilhe, Mozart: The Weber Sisters

Dorothea Röschmann, Schumann & Berg

Ian Bostridge, Shakespeare Songs

Anna Netrebko, Verismo

Meilleure compendium classique

Giancarlo Guerrero, Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon a Castle

Tõnu Kaljuste, Gesualdo

Martyn Brabbins, Vaughan Williams: Discoveries

Judith Farmer et Gernot Wolfgang, Wolfgang: Passing Through

Esa-Pekka Salonen, Zappa: 200 Motels - The Suites

Meilleure composition contemporaine classique

Mason Bates, Bates: Anthology of Fantastic Zoology

Michael Daughtery, Daugherty: Tales of Hemingway

Jennifer Higdon, Higdon: Cold Mountain

Christopher Theofanidis, Theofanidis: Bassoon Concerto

F. Kip Winger, Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky

Meilleur clip

Beyoncé, "Formation"

Leon Bridges, "River"

Coldplay, "Up & Up"

Jamie XX, "Gosh"

OK Go, "Upside Down & Inside Out"

Meilleure musique de film

Steve Aoki, I'll Sleep When I'm Dead

The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, The Music of Strangers

Artistes divers, American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry

 

