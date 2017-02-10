Kendall Jenner tout en transparence au défilé La Perla
La première Fashion Week new-yorkaise de l'ère Trump s'est ouverte jeudi 9 février sous le signe très politique de bandanas blancs, adoptés par Calvin Klein, Thakoon ou Shoji comme symbole d'unité et de tolérance dans un pays plus polarisé que jamais. Mais chez La Perla, le thème était plutôt de la dentelle et des stars.
L'ouverture du défilé a été assurée par la célébrissime mannequin britannique Naomi Campbell, 46 ans. En clôture: Kendall Jenner, 21 ans, a joué les patronnes en robe transparente.
Pour la première collection du géant italien de la lingerie dans le prêt-à-porter, la créatrice Julia Haart a fait valoir que son engagement à elle était la cause des femmes. "Je veux détruire l'idée selon laquelle vous devez être soit belle soit à l'aise (dans ses vêtements). Je veux les deux, je veux tout", a-t-elle déclaré à l'AFP.
Ses vêtements intègrent tous des éléments empruntés au monde de la lingerie, mêlant dentelles ou soutiens-gorge bien en évidence.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during La Perla fashion show Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Ready To Wear Show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Joan Smalls walks the runway during La Perla fashion show Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Ready To Wear Show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during La Perla fashion show Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Ready To Wear Show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Naomi Campbell walks the runway during La Perla fashion show Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Ready To Wear Show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Isabeli Fontana walks the runway during La Perla fashion show Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Ready To Wear Show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsey Wixson walks the runway during La Perla fashion show Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Ready To Wear Show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 09: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during La Perla fashion show Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Ready To Wear Show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)