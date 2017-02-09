Robert Charlebois n'a pas dit son dernier mot

Only Quentin Tarantino could turn Urge Overkill's cover of Neil Diamond's "Girl, You'll be a Woman Soon" into a radio hit, but the soundtrack really defined itself by mixing QT's iconic dialogue amidst decades-spanning selections like Dick Dale's "Misirlou," Kool & the Gang's "Jungle Boogie," Dusty Springfield's "Son of a Preacher Man" and Chuck Berry's "You Never Can Tell." Currency may have been the old way soundtracks sold, but Tarantino made clear that it's the songs, not their release dates, that matter.

Most iconic soundtracks feature new music that captures a pop-cultural moment in time, but Richard Linklater's all-star retro-'70s classic achieves the same goal with a list of decades-old eight-track acts. But with such a strong playlist — ranging from Alice Cooper's "Schools Out" to ZZ Top's "Tush" with room for Black Sabbath, Foghat, KISS, Nazareth, The Runaways and Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion" in between — you can practically hear Matthew McConaughey drawl, "That's what I love about these '70s songs, man. I get older, they stay the same age."

At the height of Eminem’s pop-cultural ascent came this unexpected dovetail into credibility. Yes, he was a fine enough actor in the loosely autobiographical movie, but it was the Oscar-winning theme song “Lose Yourself” that turned him into a bona fide mainstream icon. The triple-platinum soundtrack debuted at No. 1 thanks to five new Eminem songs, including the underrated “Rabbit Run,” and also served as an introduction to 50 Cent, who appears several times but makes his big bow with his mixtape banger “Wanksta.”

This Scottish drug movie and its Cool Britannia soundtrack came out of nowhere to define a generation with his mid-'90s mix of Brit Pop (Blur, Pulp, Elastica) and electronica (Leftfield, Bedrock, Goldie). The producers later said the soundtrack's popularity was "crucial" to the success of the film, which meshed music and imagery so well that they're now inseparable. Just try not picturing the movie when listening to, say, Iggy Pop's "Lust For Life" or Underworld's "Born Slippy .NUXX." Aside from a few old tracks, including Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," the songs were largely recorded or remixed for the film or previously unreleased, a rarity in the soundtrack world which helped cement the album's subcultural status.

It had been some time since a soundtrack had mattered, but when writer-director-star Zach Braff took the reins of the award-winning compilation, too, he helped push indie music into the mainstream with what was essentially a mixtape of what Braff was listening to when he wrote the screenplay. The crux of both the film and soundtrack is when Natalie Portman’s character hands Zach’s a pair of headphones playing The Shins’ “New Slang” and says “You gotta hear this one song — it’ll change your life." But the mid-2000s music scene is captured throughout the album, most impeccably Iron And Wine’s Postal Service cover of “Such Great Heights.”

Though "The Breakfast Club’s" Simple Minds theme “Don’t You Forget About Me” was also my high school graduation song, the rest of its soundtrack leaves something to be desired compared to John Hughes’ other Molly Ringwald classic "Pretty In Pink," which was actually inspired by the same-named Psychedelic Furs song that was re-recorded for the movie. The rest of the soundtrack helped to popularize new wave, with tracks from Echo And The Bunnymen, New Order, The Smiths and Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark with their heartbreaker love theme "If You Leave."

Perhaps it's no surprise that a film about a pirate radio DJ would boast a stellar soundtrack, though it did arrive before "alternative" became a buzzword. Christian Slater's character defined himself in large part by his musical taste, which he then played for his audience, including Soundgarden, Sonic Youth, underrated N.W.A associates Above The Law and the brilliant "UK Surf” mix of the Pixies' "Wave Of Mutilation." It also features a number of cool covers, including Bad Brains and Henry Rollins doing MC5's "Kick Out The Jams" and Cowboy Junkies tackling Robert Johnson's "Me And The Devil Blues." Alas, Concrete Blonde’s theme-song cover of Leonard Cohen’s "Everybody Knows" pales next to the original, which is the version that actually airs in the film. Several other great songs didn't make the cut, either, so as a kid, I audiotaped the whole movie and cut together my own private soundtrack.

Grunge took off thanks to a confluence of cultural artifacts coming out at the same time, not least of which was the pivotal soundtrack to an otherwise fluffy romantic film by Cameron Crowe that happened to be set in early-'90s Seattle. Though the film is tantamount to a trivia question at this point, the platinum-selling soundtrack remains a landmark document of the alt-era. The alternative revolution went from a whisper to a scream, with songs from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Screaming Trees, Smashing Pumpkins and Mudhoney, whose song "Touch Me I'm Sick" was parodied in the movie band Citizen Dick’s song "Touch Me, I'm Dick." Pearl Jam, who cameos as Matt Dillon's bandmates, landed two songs plus the eight-minute epic "Chloe Dancer/Crown Of Thorns" by ill-fated PJ precursor Mother Love Bone.

Long before Trent Reznor won an Oscar for scoring "The Social Network," he helmed the soundtrack to Oliver Stone's hyper-violent anti-mass media opus. Mixing dialogue samples from film with the expertly selected songs gave the soundtrack a unique identity all of its own, something more akin to a radio play. Perhaps it was the influence of Quentin Tarantino's script, but the songs are as eclectic as his own soundtracks, with entries ranging from Leonard Cohen, Patti Smith, Duane Eddy and Patsy Cline to L7, Nine Inch Nails, Jane's Addiction and Dr. Dre. Cowboy Junkie’s cover of "Sweet Jane" was a particular standout, stealing the song from Lou Reed forevermore, while Juliette Lewis got her first taste of rock stardom with "Born Bad."

Baz Lurhman's radical revamp of the classic Shakespeare tale was driven as much by its music as its MTV-friendly stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. Fuelled by unlikely radio hits like Garbage's "#1 Crush" and the Cardigans' "Lovefool," not to mention Radiohead's fan favourite "Talk Show Host," the album went triple-platinum and became an alt-era staple. The film was so overstuffed with music that a second volume came out to release tracks like 14-year-old singer Quindon Tarver's "When Doves Cry" cover. Trivia note: The closing credits featured Radiohead's aptly named "Exit Music (For A Film)" though it wasn't on either soundtrack by Thom Yorke's request, as he was saving it for "OK Computer."

Here’s a case of a soundtrack outshining the movie it soundtracked. "Judgment Night" the film is an eminently forgettable exploitation flick about Emilio Estevez and his buddies taking a wrong turn and ending up in a very bad neighbourhood. The album, however, was ground-zero for rap-rock, and I don’t mean to damn it with faint praise. While the limp rap-rock acts that followed were undeniably terrible, this album’s lineup hits almost all of them out of the ballpark — Helmet and House Of Pain, Teenage Fanclub and De La Soul, Faith No More and Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E., Sonic Youth and Cypress Hill, Slayer and Ice-T and Dinosaur Jr. and Del Tha Funkee Homosapien. I’m nostalgically headbanging while typing this right now!

Between "Swingers" and the "Bourne Identity," Doug Limon directed "Go," a movie about a bunch of kids, including Sarah Polley, going to a rave. The film, despite its critical acclaim, quickly became a footnote, but the soundtrack still provides a great sampling of pre-millennial electronic music, from Fatboy Slim's upbeat “Gangster Trippin’” and Air's atmospheric "Talisman" to Esthero’s dour trip-hop "Song For Holly." Bonus points for including Len's still-awesome one-hit-wonder "Steal My Sunshine."

When Ice-T boasted about being “nightmare walking, psychopath talking/King of my jungle just a gangster stalking” on the title song, it was the mainstream’s first real exposure to the burgeoning genre known as gangsta rap. The soundtrack subsequently provided a perfect overview of the late-'80s scene, mixing throwback tracks from MC Shan and Roxane Shante with hard-hitters from Big Daddy Kane and Kool G. Rap. But the album didn’t just compile past and present, its musical centerpiece — Coldcut’s pioneering “seven minutes of madness” revamp of Eric B and Rakim’s “Paid In Full,” arguably the greatest remix ever — pointed the way to music’s future.

Though goth music has roots that delve much deeper into the past than "The Crow," the film and soundtrack became something of a rallying point for the black-clad kids. The original comic was inspired by musicians like Joy Division and The Cure, so it’s cool that the former get the opening song slot with “Burn” while the latter get their “Dead Souls” covered by Nine Inch Nails. Rage Against The Machine, Rollins Band, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, the Jesus And Mary Chain, Violent Femmes and Jane Siberry all show up to show off their dark sides.

Helmed by Lou Barlow, the "Kids" soundtrack was nowhere near as controversial as the underage sex and drugs film from whence it came, unless one is prone to fighting over which Barlow project is the best. We’re on team Folk Implosion, which applied hip-hop production to Barlow’s usual low-fi guitar rock to nail the classic cut “Natural One” and score the film. Barlow’s other band Sebadoh does make an appearance, too, as do Daniel Johnston, Slint and rap duo Lo-Down — though the absence of other rap cuts from the film, including Crooklyn Dodgers, Jeru The Damaja and Brand Nubian, is kinda whack.

More focused than the "Pulp Fiction" soundtrack, on account of the conceit that everyone in the film was listening to fictional radio station K-Billy's Super Sounds of the Seventies, "Reservoir Dogs" still made mark thanks to its eclectic selection as well as the DJ patter from deadpan maestro Steven Wright. It even managed to turn Stealers Wheel's "Stuck in the Middle with You" back into a radio hit thanks to the cheerful song's juxtaposition with the film's infamous torture scene.

While grunge was taking over the rock world, New Jack Swing ran roughshod over R&B and this film was its "Singles." The movie was an enjoyable crime drama, but the soundtrack acted as a subgenre sampler with appearances by Guy, Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill and Color Me Badd alongside some hip-hop cred from Ice-T and 2 Live Crew and a crossover jam with Troop, Levert and Queen Latifah.

This '90s classic fully embodied Gen-X slackerdom, but the soundtrack held its own in the alternative era. The breakout track was Lisa Loeb's "Stay (I Missed You)," which went to No. 1 before the bespectacled singer was even signed. Juliana Hatfield Three, Dinosaur Jr. and The Posies repped '90s alt-rock, but it was a more diverse compilation than some, leaving room for The Knack's "My Sharona" (which scored the movie's most memroable scene), a pair of Crowded House tunes and even Ethan Hawke's proto-hipster crooning Violent Femme's all-time classic "Add It Up."

It didn't last long, but in the aftermath of alt-rock's demise, a little indie film starring Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn managed to launch a retro-swing revival (and, alas, an army of d-bags that everything was "money"). This soundtrack, which mixed revivalist like Big bad Voodoo Daddy with originators like Dean Martin and Tony Bennett, was the movement's ground zero.

The movie may have had absurd dialogue and a laughable villain, but it's was undeniably ahead of it's time as far as its titular subject and then-teenage star Angelina Jolie. But the soundtrack -- well, the three (!) soundtracks -- was similarly forward-thinking, with an electronic aesthetic that presaged the late-90s electronica and rave scenes. Today's EDM fans should dig in to hear early works by orbital, Kruder & Dorfmeister, Underworld, The Prodigy, Leftfield, Carl Cox and more. Plus, yioun can never go wrong with Stereo MCs' "Connected."

The movie couldn't have found a better theme songs than Jill Sobule's "Supermodel," with such indelible lines as "I'm young and I'm Hip, and so beautiful" and "I wish that I was like Tori Spelling With a car like hers, and a dad like hers." But the whole soundtrack was similarly knowing, with winking covers like The Muff's "Kids in America" and World Party's "All the Young Dudes" and a scope that ranged from Radiohead to Coolio.

Though 1988's still-awesome "Colors" soundtrack set the stage, "Boyz" helped cement gangsta rap as the soundtrack of teenagers regardless of skin colour. Led by star Ice Cube's "How To Survive in South Central" alongside the likes of Too Short, Compton's Most Wanted and 2 Live Crew, it also mixed retro inspirations like Zapp's "More B'unce to the Ounce" and Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band's "Sunshower" with old-school rap from Run DMC, Kool Moe Dee and Monie Love.

The Hughes Brothers crime epic inspired two soundtracks, the first of which made the top 15 on the pop charts, thanks to their period-perfect selections Sly & The Family Stone, Isaac Hayes, James Brown, The Spinners, Barry White, Curtis Mayfield, Aretha Franklin, Al Green and The O'Jays.

Unlike most film soundtracks, Paul Thomas Anderson asked Aimee Mann, then still best known as the former singer of 80s new wavers Til Tuesday, to provide the bulk of the soundtrack to his Boogie Nights follow-up. The result earned Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy nominations for "Save Me" and cemented Mann's status as one of her generation's premier singer-songwriters. It wasn't all Mann, though, as Anderson found room for Supertramp and Harry Nillson, too.

The best drama in the history of television (sorry, "Breaking Bad" fans) is almost as good in soundtrack form with a mix of songs that appeared in the show (including four of the five versions of “Way Down In The Hole” used in the opening credits) and clips of some of its most famous quotes. Sadly, Senator Clay Davis’s trademark “sheeeeeeiit” is not among those clips. Featured Track: "Way Down In The Hole" -- Tom Waits

This soundtrack for the early-nineties cult classic features the show’s iconic theme song by Angelo Badalamenti and that alone is enough to earn it a spot on this list. The rest of the disc -- a mix of other Badalamenti themes and songs that Julee Cruise performed on the show -- are just icing on the cake. Or ice cream on the good cherry pie. Featured Track: "Audrey's Dance" -- Angelo Badalamenti

Just like the show itself, this collection of songs from the "Yo Gabba Gabba!" cast and YGG friends and visitors like The Shins, Chromeo, The Roots and of Montreal appeals to hipsters and music nerds of all ages. Featured Track: "Nice N Clean" -- Chromeo

Tina Fey’s beloved sitcom had a slew of brilliant musical moments thanks to Fey and her composer husband Jeff Richmond and many of them are captured on this double album. "30 Rock" classics “Werewolf Bar Mitzvah,” “Tennis Night” and Muffin Top” are all on there. So are the cast’s inspired takes on “Midnight Train To Georgia” and “I Will Always Love You.” Featured Track: "Werewolf Bar Mitzvah" -- Tracy Jordan

Songs like “Live And Let Die,” “Whisky In The Jar,” and, of course, “Life On Mars” were such a huge part of this strange and brilliant time-traveling cop drama (the UK version, of course. Let us never speak of the American remake again) that listening to the soundtrack is almost like being in 1973 with Sam Tyler and crew. The bits of dialogue featuring the show’s dreamy star, John Simm, are a nice touch, too. Featured Track: "Live and Let Die" -- Paul McCartney and Wings

The debut album from Bret McKenzie and Jermaine Clement features a number of songs that also appeared on their HBO show, including “Bowie,” “Robots” and “The Prince of Parties.” It’s all very charming and funny, but it probably wouldn’t be on this list if the far superior musical comedy duo The Mighty Boosh had ever released a proper album or soundtrack. Featured Track: "Most Beautiful Girl" -- Flight of the Conchords

Plenty of shows have played with the musical episode gimmick, but only Buffy has managed to turn the concept into a genuine work of art. The soundtrack for "Once More, With Feeling" can easily hold its own with the Cabarets, Avenue Qs and the Les Mizes of the world. And “Under Your Spell” features the best sexual euphemisms that the musical theatre world has seen since Pippin. Featured Track: "Under Your Spell" -- Amber Benson

This is more a novelty than a soundtrack, seeing as how “The Moaning Lisa” is the only song that ever officially appeared on the TV show (the video for “Do The Bartman” debuted after an episode, but wasn’t part of the show proper), but it’s still a magical part of the greater Simpsons oeuvre. I’m still not sure why or how anyone thought that it was a good idea to have the whole Simpson family perform a collection of original pop songs and blues covers with help from BB King and DJ Jazzy Jeff, but I’m glad that they did. Featured Track: "Look At All Those Idiots" -- J. Montgomery Burns (Jeff Martin, Sam Simon, Jai Winding)

The first musical release from the WWF/WWE empire is a downright inspired collection of wrestler’s theme songs (“Real American,” “Hulk Hogan’s Theme”) and original performances from wrestlers and personalities like “Captain” Lou Albano, Jimmy Hart, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Junkyard Dog. Vince McMahon and co. have tried to replicate this magic a number of times over the years with similar collections, but nothing has ever come close to the cacophonous genius of the entire WWF roster trying to sing “The Land of a Thousand Dances.” Featured Track: "Real American" -- Rick Derringer

Don’t let the semi-questionable roster of mid-nineties modern rockers on this disc deter you. This collection of cartoon theme song covers is almost uniformly perfect and packed with unironic joy. Highlights include Liz Phair’s blistering reimagining of The Banana Splits’ “Tra La La Song,” Tripping Daisy’s version of “Sigmund and the Seamonsters,” The Murmurs doing “H.R. Pufnstuff” and The Ramones’ take on “Spider-Man.” Featured Track: "The Tra La La Song (One Banana, Two Banana)" -- Liz Phair and Material Issue

When Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle released "Independent Women Pt. 1" for the film remake of "Charlie's Angels," they didn't just release a solid song from a movie. They released an empowering, radio-friendly track that was catchy as all hell, tore up the charts and has long outlasted the movie it came from.

Not only is "Eye of the Tiger" the theme from "Rocky 3," it also goes down as one of the biggest pump-you-up songs of all time. It's been used in countless other films and TV spots in parody-slash-tribute to "Rocky," and is also one of the biggest-selling singles of all time, having knocked out 9 million copies.

Phil Collins made "Against All Odds" for the movie of the same name, but the song far overshadowed the film. The catchy, sad love song won the Grammy for best Male pop vocal performance back in 1985, and has been covered by a ton of acts like Mariah Carey and the Postal Service (whose version, in turn, was used in the atrocious Josh Hartnett film "Wicker Park.")

Let's be honest, it's hard to support anything Will Smith has done musically as a solo artist. But his theme song from "Men in Black" is unquestionably catchy. It really does make you just want to bounce with him and it's fun for the whole family.

If you grew up in the '90s, there’s a pretty good chance you remember "End of the Road" because you slow danced to it at a school party. Or there's a chance that the person you wanted to dance with was dancing with someone else while it played. Either way, Boyz II Men had an iconic slow jam with this tune from Eddie Murphy's "Boomerang."

Sorry A-Ha and Duran Duran, but has there ever been a James Bond song that’s been as bad ass and awesome as "Live and Let Die?" I don't think so. It's so bad ass that even Guns and Roses liked it and decided to cover it. It’s also a lot more memorable than Roger Moore’s acting.

If you had to name a disco song off the top of your head, there's a pretty good chance it would be the Bee Gees "Stayin' Alive." The song was a smash hit from the John Travolta flick "Saturday Night Fever." The film's soundtrack went on to sell 15 million copies thanks in large part to "Stayin’ Alive." We still can't shake the image of Travolta in a leisure suit.

Although Batman Forever was a crappy movie back in 1995, it actually produced a couple really great tunes. One was “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” by U2, a song inspired by…you guessed it, Batman. It’s a solid 90’s rock song, with a neat video and some of U2’s last cool work.

The Boss doesn't screw up very often. Especially when making songs for movies. Springsteen's "The Streets of Philadelphia" was a beautiful and sad song that perfectly encompassed the story and feel of Tom Hanks' AIDS suffering character in "Philadelphia."

Can clichéd teen love be encompassed in any better way than with the boom box scene starring John Cusack and Ione Skye from Say Anything? Perhaps. But this Peter Gabriel song is timeless and it helped create one of the most iconic scenes ever from a teen drama film.

If someone asked you if you like Bryan Adams' Robin Hood ballad "Everything I Do I Do It For You" yo'’d probably say no. But you'd be lying. The truth is that even though the song is gushy and a bit corny, when it kicks into that bridge and Adams sings about how he would die for you, you can’t help but stomp your foot and get into it. Rock on Bry!

Synth-pop and Molly Ringwald combined is the recipe for one killer hit from the '80s. OMDs "If You Leave" was featured in the iconic prom scene from "Pretty in Pink" and by association helped catapult the song into '80s stardom.

"Kiss From a Rose" was far too good of a song to be associated with "Batman Forever," just like a good chunk of others that were included in the film. But this haunting ballad stands apart from the rest as one of the best. "Kiss From a Rose" is a soft and moving song and it is definitely Seal's greatest.

What do you get when you team R. Kelly up with the Looney Toons crew? The answer surprisingly isn't something sketchy. It's actually the hit R&B song "I Believe I Can Fly" from "Space Jam." No matter what you think of Kelly and his behaviour, this song is a classic.

Huey Lewis’ “Power of Love” was the theme to Back to the Future. And even if you don’t believe in its gushy sentiment and how it ties into the story of Marty McFly and his girlfriend Jennifer, you can still admit that it’s a hell of a song to groove to while riding your hover skateboard.

“Holiday Road” is the bouncy little Lindsay Buckingham ditty that opens the Chevy Chase comedic classic "Vacation." It also makes feature appearances in "European Vacation and "Vegas Vacation." It is by far one of the most feel good movie songs of all time. Just try not to sing along on your way to Wally World.

Good lord, with those '80s synths and that electric guitar, Kenny Loggins' contribution to "Top Gun" makes you want to jump in a fighter jet or strip down and get oiled up for a game of extreme volleyball.

With a song this massive and memorable, it's hard to believe that both Bryan Ferry and Billy Idol refused to record it. Even Simple Minds didn’t want to do it at first! It's a good thing they did because it's an important tune that opened and closed one of the most quintessential movies of the 80s, "The Breakfast Club" and gave Simple Minds their only Billboard number one single ever.

Who would have thought that Pharrell would find massive international success with his little song from "Despicable Me 2"? The world has fallen in love with "Happy" and its feel good sentiment. The song has gone to number one in 24 countries around the world continues to be a musical juggernaut.

"Let It Go" is another new additional to the best movie songs of all-time list, but it's a great one. Is there really anybody out there that doesn't love this big power ballad from "Frozen"? Whether you call her Idina Menzel or Adele Dazeem, you can't deny that she has sung one of the best and catchiest movie songs ever.

Bruce Springsteen has a knack of writing incredible songs for movies that encompass the exact emotion and theme that the film is trying to express. One of the best examples of this is "The Wrestler." The song makes listeners feel the same melancholy heartache that viewers felt watching Mickey Rourke's performance as Randy the Ram.

A year before Aaliyah passed away, she made a move into acting in the underrated urban Shakespearean flick "Romeo Must Die" with Jet Li. Though the film has been largely forgotten, the mid-tempo, Rakim-sampling theme song she made with Timbaland is arguably her greatest work to that point, which makes her loss all the more devastating.

Has a movie theme song ever resonated with movie fans as well as the "Ghostbusters" theme? It's hard to find someone who doesn't know "who you gonna call" when there's somethin' strange in your neighbourhood.

Eminem's signature track from "8 Mile" is simply a great song. Em risked his fame by starring in a movie and writing a song about the plot, but there's a reason this track was his first chart-topping single. Everyone loved it. Who says "mom's spaghetti" isn't great inspiration?